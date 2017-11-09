Raja gets off to a winning start for Police club

Have your say

The Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club had three fighters in action at the Top Yard show and two gained impressive victories.

Jaan’sher Raja (15) from West Town made his ring debut against southpaw Danny Lawless from Bracebridge ABC at 55kg and won easily on points with an impressive display of quality long-range boxing.

Jelisejs Zaicevs (20) from Peterborough gained his second win in two weeks when outpointing Aaron Caton, also from Bracebridge, in a 70kg bout.

Zaicevs connected with some tasty combinations and great hooks to the head and body and crucially his superior fitness saw him through a tough final round.

Connor Dane (14) from Newborough fought Kashif Khan from Nechells ABC at 56kg but was unable to make it a hat-trick for the Police club. Taller opponent Khan kept Dane at bay with an extraordinarily long reach.

Aamir Shirazi (10) and Shae Gowler (12) both caught the eye in skills bouts.