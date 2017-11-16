Police pair too smart for Olympic opponents

It was two wins out of two for the Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club when they travelled to the Corby Olympic club’s annual dinner show on Friday night.

Connor Dane (14) from Newborough and Jaan’sheer Raja (15) from West Town both fought tough boxers from the promoting club and both secured impressive points wins.

Dane boxed L. Scott, an aggressive front-foot fighter, in a 56kg contest and turned in his best performance to date.

He dominated the centre of the ring with perfect straight punches and worked very hard on the inside with combinations to the head and body to delight his dad and coach Mark Dane.

“Connor really deserved the win. He’s been working hard in the gym and it’s now all paying off,” said Dane Senior.

Raja was matched at 55kg against L. Forrington, another rugged opponent, and the fast-improving Peterborough fighter used his height and reach advantage to good effect.

He kept Forrington at bay for three rounds with his long jabs to chalk up a comfortable victory.