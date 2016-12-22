Search

Peterborough Police pair punch-perfect at Basildon show

Kieran Cocker (left) and Imraan Shirazi and coaches Paul Goode and Akif Shirazi with their trophies after winning in Basildon on Saturday night.

Kieran Cocker (left) and Imraan Shirazi and coaches Paul Goode and Akif Shirazi with their trophies after winning in Basildon on Saturday night.

1
Have your say

Two Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighters were impressive points winners at the Chalvedon ABC show in Basildon on Saturday night.

First 11 year-old Imraan Shirazi from Bretton out-thought and outboxed Kye Pearce from Canvey ABC in a 35kg contest.

Shirazi showed great skill and composure to win all three rounds and he was personally congratulated on his performance by former British and Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Kevin Mitchell, who was at ringside.

Kieran Cocker from Orton, a 20 year-old middleweight, starred in an all-action 74kg contest against Callum Bedwell from the GoldenGloves ABC.

A clash of heads in the first round left Cocker with a deep cut to the eyebrow that needed some medical attention.

But it didn’t stop him from ploughing into battle. He showed grit and determination in a good old-fashioned toe-to-toe punch-up to take the unanimous verdict.

Peterborough Police head coach Chris Baker said: “I was very impressed with both boxers. They performed with fantastic skills and did both themselves and the club proud.

“They are definitely stars of the future.”