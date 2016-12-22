Peterborough Police pair punch-perfect at Basildon show

Two Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighters were impressive points winners at the Chalvedon ABC show in Basildon on Saturday night.

First 11 year-old Imraan Shirazi from Bretton out-thought and outboxed Kye Pearce from Canvey ABC in a 35kg contest.

Shirazi showed great skill and composure to win all three rounds and he was personally congratulated on his performance by former British and Commonwealth super-featherweight champion Kevin Mitchell, who was at ringside.

Kieran Cocker from Orton, a 20 year-old middleweight, starred in an all-action 74kg contest against Callum Bedwell from the GoldenGloves ABC.

A clash of heads in the first round left Cocker with a deep cut to the eyebrow that needed some medical attention.

But it didn’t stop him from ploughing into battle. He showed grit and determination in a good old-fashioned toe-to-toe punch-up to take the unanimous verdict.

Peterborough Police head coach Chris Baker said: “I was very impressed with both boxers. They performed with fantastic skills and did both themselves and the club proud.

“They are definitely stars of the future.”