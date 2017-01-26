Marvellous Mexicans are heading for Peterborough

Two Mexican ring legends are flying into Peterborough.

Fierce super-bantamweight rivals Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera are the special guests at Kevin Sanders’ next boxing dinner at the Solstice pub on Friday March 24.

On February 19, 2000, Morales and Barrera faced each other in the first chapter of a trilogy recognised as one of the sport’s finest - even better than Muhammad Ali v Joe Frazier.

That first bout, one of the most exciting ever, was named the Ring Magazine’s Fight of the Year and set the scene for two more cracking world title contests between the fierce foes.

Morales won the first on a split decision, but Barrera got the nod in the second and third instalments - again both on a split decision.

Their third clash in 2004 was again named Ring Magazone’s Fight of the Year.

Morales competed from 1993 to 2012 and won 52 of his 61 fights. He was the first Mexican-born boxer in history to win world titles in four different weight classes.

Barrera’s career from 1989 to 2011 took in 75 fights and he won 67 of them. He held multiple world championships in three weight classes.

“This is a massive show for me, probably the biggest I’ve ever done. It’s best to book early,” said Sanders.

For ticket details contact Sanders on 07872 601467.