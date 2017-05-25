Imraan puts up a brave fight in national semis

Young Peterborough Amateur Boxing Club star Imraan Shirazi just missed out on a place in a national final at the weekend.

The 11 year-old from Bretton fought in the semi-finals of the National Schoolboy Championships in Milton Keynes on Sunday, but missed out on a points decision.

The Peterborough Police ABC team at Halstead. From the left are Paul Goode (coach), Jack Bristowe, Aamir Shirazi and Akif Shirazi (coach).

He came up against a very classy opponent in the shape of unbeaten West Ham ABC boxer Frankie Coyle and gave a good account of himself .

“We were all very proud of Imraan today,” said Peterborough Police coach Chris Baker.

“We didn’t get the decision but Frankie is very highly rated. He’s tipped to be the best boy in the country so Imraan can feel pleased with his effort in his first national championship semi-final.

“It was also his first southpaw opponent so there was a lot to take in. He’s come a long way in just two seasons and will always be our champion.”

Peterborough Police had two fighters in action at the Halstead BC show in Essex on Sunday, but both just dipped out on points.

Aamir Shirazi (10) from Bretton boxed Billy Brewer , a much taller lad from Chalvedon ABC, and put up a brave effort.

“It was another great performance from Aamir,” said Baker. “He kept on the lad and wasn’t intimidated by his height. It was a good solid performance and he even managed to get an ‘Ali Shuffle’ in in the closing seconds.”

Jack Bristowe (19) from Peterborough played his part in a thrilling show-closer against strong opponent Reece Cattermole from Patrick’s BC.

Both boxed their hearts out for three entertaining rounds but Bristowe lost narrowly on points.