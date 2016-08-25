Heavyweight legend Larry is on his way to Peterborough

One of professional boxing’s greatest ever heavyweights is on his way to Peterborough.

Larry Holmes, the only fighter to stop Muhammad Ali, will be the guest at Kevin Sanders’ next boxing dinner to be held at the Solstice pub in Peterborough on Friday October 14.

Sanders says tickets are selling fast and anybody keen to spend an evening in Holmes’ company is advised to book now.

“What a coup for me and for Peterborough - Larry Holmes was a legend and has got so much to talk about,” said Sanders. “It promises to be a fantastic evening. I can’t wait.”

For ticket details Sanders can be contacted on 01733 371912 or 07872 601467.

Holmes, now 66, grew up in Easton, Pennsylvania, which gave birth to his boxing nickname, the ‘Easton Assassin’.

His left jab was rated among the best in boxing history. He was WBC heavyweight champion from 1978 to 1983 and held the IBF heavyweight title from 1983 to 1985. He made 20 successful title defences, placing him third in the all-time list behind only Joe Louis at 25 and Wladimir Klitschko at 22.

Holmes won his first 48 professional bouts, including victories over Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali.

Holmes retired in 2002 and ended his career with a record of 69 wins and six losses.

He was inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame.