Gill keeps busy as he waits for his English title chance

Jordan Gill warms up for his English title shot with a six-rounder in Derby tomorrow night (October 13).

The unbeaten 23 year-old pro from Chatteris was last month named as the number one challenger for the English featherweight crown.

That means reigning champion Samir Mouneimne from Hull has to defend the title against Gill before the end of January 2018.

Gill earned his number one ranking after extending his unbeaten record in the paid ranks to 17 fights last month.

He returned to action after a frustrating 18-month lay-off and showed no signs of ring-rust as he stopped Jordan Ellison from Durham in the second round after flooring his opponent threee times.

During the summer, Gill left the Brendan Ingle gym in Sheffield for David Coldwell’s stable across the other side of the city.

And his new trainer was ecstatic with Gill’s performance and is now desperate to keep his charge busy.

“Trust me when I say this, we’re looking at a very special boxer in Jordan Gill, ” buzzed an excited Coldwell.

“He returned to the ring with a brilliant win and now hopefully that’s the start of a busy period for him where he can make a really big impact.

“From the moment we had our first session together I knew there was something about him.

“I’m really excited about where this kid might go.”

Mouneimne (30), who has a record of 17 wins, two defeats and one draw, has held the title since defeating Razaq Najib in July and would be Gill’s toughest test to date.

Gill trains alongside former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew in his new gym and has been sparring with IBF world bantamweight champion Jamie Mcdonnell.

Tomorrow night’s fight at Rollerworld Derby is on the undercard to the Midlands Area welterweight title contest featuring Ryan Fields and Andy Keates.

Gill’s opponent has yet to be named.