Frustrated Cello begging bosses for a big fight

Cello Renda has called for boxing bosses to give him a big fight.

The Peterborough fans’ favourite has endured plenty of frustration in recent weeks.

Fights with Luke Keeler, Brian Rose and Anthony Ogogo have all fallen through and his hopes of a clash with Tommy Langford have also been dashed.

The Commonwealth middleweight champion was approached, but turned the fight down.

That’s left Renda describing himself as “the most avoided fighter out there.”

Renda has been out of the ring since March when he produced one of the best performances of his 41-fight career to outpoint Mike Byles.

He said: “(Manager) Jon (Pegg) says he has a list of fighters he’s approached who don’t want to fight me.

“In Ogogo’s case, they asked for the fight, I said: ‘Yes’ and then they came back to say they had changed their minds.

“They just want opponents they know they can beat and with me, that’s not the case.

“They know I give everyone a helluva fight and they risk getting knocked out.

“There’s a chance I might get offered a fight at short notice, but that’s no good to me.

“I’m a big middleweight, I don’t walk around at 11st 10llbs and I put on a stone after the weigh-in.

“I need notice for fights if I’m going to make 11st 6lbs or thereabouts.

“I got three weeks’ notice for Ogogo and that was enough, but then they pulled the plug on the fight.

“I will have to ask the (British Boxing) Board (of Control) to put me in a title eliminator or make me the mandatory challenger for a title.

“That’s the only way I can see me getting a fight.

“The last few months have been so frustrating. I’m a fighter and I want to fight, that’s what fighters are supposed to do.”