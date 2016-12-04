FIGHT REPORT: Wheeler earns Southern Area title shot

City boxer Karl Wheeler won a big fight in London last night (December 3) to make it four wins out of four in 2016.

But more importantly for the 34 year-old cruiserweight, the victory over Ryan Crawford at York Hall, Betnal Green, earned him a shot at the Southern Area title.

That was the reward for the winner of the Cruiserweight Fight Cup a competition staged by Don Goodwin Promotions.

Wheeler used his experience - he was having his 21st fight while Crawford was having only his fifth - to stop the Uxbridge man in the sixth round of the 10-round final.