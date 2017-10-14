FIGHT REPORT: Gill ‘The Thrill’ keeps on winning

Have your say

Jordan Gill made it 18 wins out of 18 professional fights last night (October 13).

The 23-year-old Chatteris featherweight boxed against Nicaraguan fighter Rafael Castillo at Rollerworld Derby and comfortably won the six-round bout on points after twice putting his opponent on the canvas.

“I got the win against the toughest guy I’ve ever hit,” said Gill.

His manager Dave Coldwell said: “That was a great performance from Jordan Gill. A good six rounds in the bank.”

Castillo (25) came into the ring with a record of 14 wins from 51 contests.

The fight was a warm-up for Gill’s English title shot. He is the number one challenger for the English featherweight crown and is set to meet reigning champion Samir Mouneimne from Hull in January 2018.