FIGHT REPORT: Gill is a knockout on his ring return

Jordan Gill made a sensational return to action at the Doncaster Dome on Saturday night (September 2).

The 23 year-old super featherweight from Chatteris extended his unbeaten record to 17 bouts with a two-round demolition job on 21 year-old Jordan Ellison.

Gill, who recently left the Ingle gym in Sheffield for Dave Coldwell’s stable across the other side of the city, was having his first fight for 18 months but showed no signs of ring rust.

He looked as sharp as ever as he floored his opponent three times before the referee stepped in to stop the contest in the second round.

Ellison, from Seaham in County Durham, has a record of seven wins from 18 bouts.