FIGHT REPORT: Barron back to winning ways

Sam Barron returned to winning ways in London late on Saturday night (September 23) but it was a painful win for the Eye boxer.

The 28 year-old light-heavyweight comfortably won his four-round bout at York Hall, Bethnal Green, against tough Polish fighter Michal Ciach (26) on points but suffered severe hand damage in the process.

He said yesterday: “That was a hard, hard fight. He was one strong kid and I reckon I’ve bust both hands. They are sore, they are very swollen - like balloons - and I’m sure they’re fractured. I’m going to have to go for x-rays in the morning.”

The result gives Barron a record of five wins from six pro bouts with the only blemish on his record coming last March when he was stopped by powerful Bulgarian Hristo Yonev when he gave away over a stone in weight.

“It’s nice to get back to winning ways,” he said. “I was a bit wary at first having been stopped last time out and had to apply a bit of caution early on. I boxed him long until I sussed him out and then got to work with some heavy shots. But his head was like concrete.”