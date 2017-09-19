FIGHT NEWS: Barron hopes to get back on track at York Hall

Sam Barron is hoping to become the second September winner from Peterborough at London’s top small hall boxing venue on Saturday (September 23).

The 28 year-old light-heavyweight from Eye fights at York Hall, Bethnal Green, determined to copy Cello Renda.

A fortnight ago Renda, from Paston, won the Southern Area super-middleweight title on a ninth round stoppage against Leon McKenzie, the former Posh professional footballer.

Barron clashes with Poland’s Michal Ciach (26) and his scrap promises to be just as explosive as the Renda v McKenzie bust-up.

Barron certainly packs a punch - three of his four pro wins have been by knockout - while tough cookie Ciach, a former professional kick-boxing champion, demolished his opponent inside a minute on his pro debut in Poland last month.

“He’ll be tough but I’m so determined to get my career back on track after slipping up in March,” said Barron.

That’s when he suffered his first and only defeat when stopped by useful Bulgarian Hristo Yonev inside a round.

“There was a mix-up over the weights and I ended up fighting someone one and a half stones heavier.

“It’s an unfortunate blot on my copybook and I’m keen to get back to winning ways,” said Barron.

“Trianing has gone really well. I’ve been working in London with Jimmy Tibbs and am keen to make up for lost time.”

Barron made his pro debut in February 2013 and quickly chalked up three wins before having to take three years off through injury.

Top of the bill on Saturday is a Southern Area cruiserweight title fight between Ossie Jervier and Wadi Camacho.

Tickets for the show are available from Barron on 07701 368557.

Barron is backed by a number of sponsors. They are Audi Peterborough, Stinders and Co Ltd Property Development, Centre Line Fabrications, NCK Autos, Rosedale Property, Homes About, Hero’s Gym Spalding, Solstice Peterborough, DRH, BRC, SIQP and D7 Nail & Beauty Lounge.