Coupe just a couple of punches away from the gold medal

Peterborough Police teenager Danny Coupe just missed out on winning the Development championships in Grantham.

The 16 year-old was bidding to win a national title in only his fourth fight – and was just edged out by Lewis Parry (Jimmy Egan’s) on a split points decision in the Class B final at 75kg at Meres Leisure Centre.

Parry went into the bout with an impressive 10-1 record, but Coupe pushed him all the way.

Coach Chris Baker said: “Danny was gutted he didn’t get the win, but he was up against a good kid and there wasn’t much in it, only a couple of punches.

“If he had been a bit fitter, Danny would have won the bout convincingly, but there were still a lot of positives to take from his performance.

“Parry had a good record, was a good lad – and one of the judges thought Danny beat him.

“I heard Parry’s family talking afterwards and they were saying they hope they don’t have to fight Danny again.

“That tells you how close the bout was.

“Parry was strong and tried to overwhelm Danny, but Danny stayed with him and worked well on the inside.”

Baker will be looking to match Coupe on the club’s show at the Voyager Academy on Saturday, November 19.

Awais Ahmed should also be in action and the 17 year-old middleweight will be looking to build on an impressive debut win in Doncaster.

Ahmed was too strong for Lewis Graville and stopped him in the third round.

Baker is also looking to match Richie Ellison, Imran Sharazi, father and daughter Danny Meins and Chloe Meins and his own son, Alfie.

Alfie is hoping to make his ring debut in a skills bout the day after his 10th birthday, when he becomes eligible to box.

Depending on championship commitments, Artur Tomasevic, Kamil Tranawski and Imran Arif could also box at the Voyager Centre. They have all been entered in the National Association of Girls and Boys Club Championship that gets underway in Harlow on Saturday, November 12.

Tickets for the show at the Voyager Centre are available from 07921 095122.