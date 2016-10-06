Coupe cops Eastern Counties crown

Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club fighter Danny Coupe won an Eastern Counties title at the weekend.

The 16 year-old from Holbeach came up against a much more exprerienced opponent in J. Buckland from the Billericay club but proved far too strong for the Essex fighter in his Eastern Counties Novice Championship final in Billericay.

Coupe, who was having his first fight of the season, worked cleverly inside and scored well with some lively uppercuts.

His trainer Chris Baker said: “I was very happy with Danny’s performance. It was nice to shake off the ring-rust and we’re looking forward to the national quarter-finals in two weeks’ time, when we meet the Home Counties champion.”

Coupe’s stablemate Imran Aref will also be boxing at the same stage of the tournament after receoiving a bye at the Eastern Counties stage.

Daniel Meins (29) from Dogsthorpe also boxed at the Billericay finals. He came up against Paul Gordon from the Harwich ABC in and just lost out on points.

Gordon was 6ft 4in tall and his height advantage proved decisive.

Baker added: “I was really proud of Dan’s performance. He boxed on the front foot and put some fantastic combinations together but was kept at bay by Gordon’s long range punches.”

Meins will be back in action on October 28 at a show in Burton Park when 11 year-old clubmate Imraan Shirazi from Bretton is set to make his his ring debut.