BOXING: Teenage talent on display at Police show

Some of the city’s best young boxers will be in action in the city tomorrow night (November 19).

The Peterborough Police Amateur Boxing Club are putting on a show at the Voyager Academy and promoter Chris Baker is hoping to have fighters from his own club involved in most of the 12 bouts.

That will include exciting teenage prospects Artur Tomasevic and Danny Coupe.

Heavyweight Tomasevic will be looking to bounce back after his disappointment at the National Association of Boys and Girls Clubs (NABGC) Championships when he lost at the regional final stage on a split decision to Jamal Egbe (Welwyn Garden City) in Harlow.

He is scheduled to meet Fizaan Ali, who is trained by ex-IBO welterweight champion Jawaid Khaliq in Nottingham.

Coupe was a finalist in the Development Championships earlier this month and goes into his bout on the back of a fine unanimous points win against Tyler Williamson (Aldercar and Langley Mill) in Nottingham.

The show is being sponsored by local businessman Stephen Pinning. Doors open at 7pm and boxing starts at 7.30pm. Admission is £10 for adults and £5 for Under 16 year-olds.