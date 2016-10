Preterborough cruiserweight Karl Wheeler cried tears of joy after beating Ossie Jerver on points at the York Hall in Bethnal Green last night (October 29).

Wheeler won by a single point against a knockout specalist in the 10-round semi-final of the ‘Fight Cup’.

Karl Wheeler lands a jab during his fight with Ossie Jervier. Photo: Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyBoxing.

He’s now one win away from a mandatory challenge for the Southern Area title, currently held by Brixton’s Isaac Chamberlain.

A full report on the fight will appear later today (October 31).