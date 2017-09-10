BIG FIGHT: Former Peterborough United striker is knocked out by a puncher from Paston

Peterborough puncher Cello Renda knocked out former Peterborough United footballer Leon McKenzie in their Southern Area Super Middleweight title fight last night (September 9).

In an often brutal battle, McKenzie looked to be ahead on points when he was battered to the ground by a flurry of Renda punches in the ninth of 10 rounds.

McKenzie (39) was counted out and actually stayed on the canvas for several minutes while medical staff administered oxygen. He was later taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Renda (32), from Paston, boldly predicted he would knock McKenzie out and was true to his word finding a late burst of energy to overpower his older opponent.

He has now won major titles at three different weights, but few of his fights could have been tougher than this one at the York Hall, Bethnal Green.

It was a ferocious battle from the first bell with both men throwing huge bombs with barely a pause for breath. The pair received regular standing ovations from an appreciative crowd before Renda emerged the victor.