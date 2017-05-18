Big fight for young Shirazi

Young city boxer Imraan Shirazi has a big fight in Milton Keynes this weekend.

The 11 year-old Peterborough PoliceAmateur Boxing Club fighter from Bretton takes part in the National England Boxing Schoolboy Championships on Sunday.

He takes on undefeated 34kg fighter Frankie Coyle from the famous West Ham Boys Club in London in the semi-finals.

Club coach Chris Baker said: “Imraan has been training seven days a week twice a day for this and his dad Akif Shirazi (also a club coach) has been travelling all over the country with him for extra sparring. Imraan is definitely ready to bring the title home to Peterborough.”