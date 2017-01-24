WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Brett safely through the first round

Nicky Brett came safely through the first round of the men’s singles at the Just Retirement World Indoor Championships yesterday (January 23).

The reigning champion from Yaxley began the defence of his crown at Hopton-on-Sea with a win over Northern Ireland internatonal Andrew Kyle.

He won the first set 10-5 after coming from 4-1 down but he had to claw back a four-shot deficit in the final two ends to snatch an 8-8 draw in the second set and take the match.

He now meets Scotland’s Charles Bence in the seond round on Wednesday.

Brett, who plays in the mixed pairs final this afternoon with Scotland’s Claire Johnston against Paul Foster and Rebecca Field, said he was pleased to come through unscathed.

He said: “Andrew played some good stuff, especially in the second set.

“He got in early and when I did get in, I wasn’t getting the second one in and that always gave him a chance.”