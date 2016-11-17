World champion Brett bows out at the quarter-final stage

Local bowler Nicky Brett’s hopes of winning the Co-op Funeralcare Scottish International Open title for a third time in four years were dashed in the quarter-finals by Scotland’s Paul Foster, who went on to lose in the final to England’s defending champion Greg Harlow.

Brett, who defeated Foster to win both the 2013 and 2014 Scottish titles having lost to the Scot in the 2012 decider, probably kicked himself all the way back from Perth following an error on the second end of the tie-break.

Brett, the world number one and reigning world champion, had at least four feet to draw to a re-spotted jack to force a third and deciding third end, but pushed his bowl out far too wide and it crashed into the side ditch.

It was a third tie-break in a row for Brett, who had beaten Irish challenger Mark McPeak in the opening round after losing the first set 10-2, and England colleague Les Gillett in the second after once again having to come back from being a set down.

NORTHANTS

Dick Noble has been elected deputy president of the Northants Bowling Federation. The West Ward bowler will succeed current president Tony Mace (Whittlesey Manor) in October 2018.

He has been a multi- champion for the county over many years, both indoors and out, and is a qualified bowls coach.

He returned to the county after a spell as bowls manager at a hotel on the Isle of Wight and is determined to encourage more youngsters to take up the game.

Northants are currently the national under 25 pairs champions, but are unable to muster enough players to field a team in the Reg Wright inter-county championship.

“It would be great if we can re-establish a team in the under 25 team competition and I will do all I can to make that happen,” he said.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Peterborough & District Bowls League chairman Peter Cooke was awarded a surprise life membership at the presentation dinner held at the Parkway Club on Friday.

Cooke, who had announced his intention to stand down at next month’s annual meeting, received an inscribed tankard from League president Jean Redhead in recognition of almost 20 years’ dedicated service to the League as management committee member, president and for the last six years as chairman.

The three most successful clubs receiving awards were West Ward and Yaxley with three titles apiece and Longthorpe with two.

LEAGUE ROLL OF HONOUR

Roy Gibson Midweek League

Premier Division: Parkway A; r/u Whittlesey Manor A; Division One: Crowland Jackdaws; r/u Parkway C; Division Two: Longthorpe Romans; r/u East Community A; Division Three: West Ward Panthers; r/u Park Crescent Bowlers; Division Four: Blackstones; r/u Longthorpe Saxons.

David Harrold Club 60 League

Premier Division: West Ward Tigers; r/u Blackstones; Division One: Yaxley Spitfires; r/u Yaxley Hurricanes; Division Two: Longthorpe Manor; r/u West Ward Panthers; Division Three: Whittlesey Town A; r/u Conservative Grey; Division Four: Ryhall Robins; r/u Werrington Fox.

Tony Hobbs Weekend League

Premier Division: West Ward Tigers; r/u Blackstones; Division One: Yaxley Sharks; r/u Ketton Hanson; Division Two: Langtoft Pearl; r/u East Community B.

Knockout Cups

Albert Rowlett Cup: Peterborough & District; r/u Whittlesey Manor B; Walter Munday Shield: Yaxley Kites; r/u City of Peterborough Molins A; Mick Lewin Trophy: City of Peterborough Belvedere; r/u West Ward Tigers.

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough senior men’s team achieved their first 10-point maximum haul of the season in the Cambs League with an 87-42 victory away to March B.

RESULT

Peterborough 87 (10), March B 42 (0): (Peterborough rinks only) –

Joe Martin, Richard Harrison, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 26-7.

Dave Smith, Pete Harvey, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 25-9.

Les Sharp, Richard Day, Mick Linnell, Dick Noble won 21-12.

Terry Corney, Terry English, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 15-14.

NATIONAL INDOORS

There’s been just one victory registered so far by Peterborough bowlers in the English national indoor competitions.

Jeff Pitt reached the second round of the new two-bowl singles event with a 21-12 defeat of Stamford’s Mark Hebden, but lost 21-17 to Spalding’s Jordan Philpott in the four-bowl discipline.

Pete Harvey was beaten 21-7 by Spalding’s Matt Whyers in the four-bowl singles; Nick Wilkie lost 21-11 to Stamford’s Martyn Dolby in the Champion of Champions, while Terry Corney lost 19-12 to Stamford’s Jay Travis-Jenner in the pairs.

The Peterborough women’s team were beaten 86-56 by Stamford in the opening round of the Yetton Plate.