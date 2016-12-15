Whittlesey Manor raise more money for Magpas

Whittlesey Manor bowlers handed over a cheque for £760 to Magpas Air Ambulance, the medical emergency charity, the proceeds coming from the Peter Bavister Memorial Charity triples event held towards the end of the season.

It means the club have now raised more than £2,200 for the charity from this tournament over the past three years.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Magpas, Steve Holt, the charity’s director of fundraising, said the total raised by the club so far equated to the saving of four lives – it costs around £500 per mission – and that the club should feel very proud of their efforts which were very much appreciated by the charity.