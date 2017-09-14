ROUND-UP: Michelle has an England trial, but Morton is over-looked again

Although outstanding when skipping Parkway to a second Bowls England men’s triples title in the past three years at Leamington last month, Tristan Morton has again been overlooked for an England senior international trial.

He played for England between 2011 and 2015, but has not been considered for even a trial since then despite winning the national triples, pairs and two-bowl singles titles and twice reaching. the final of the junior singles

Tristan Morton has been overlooked by England again.

Warboys’ Simon Leader, has been given an opportunity to reclaim an England spot having played in the 2008 and 2011 international series.

Parkway’s Michelle Barlow has been named in the England women’s senior trial.

Warboys’ Ed Elmore was in the England under 25 team that could only finish third in the four-cornered British Isles series in Wales at the weekend having won the title three times in the previous four years.

PARKWAY LADIES

Parkway Ladies head to Leamington this weekend for the Bowls England women’s Top Club finals without having delivered a bowl to reach the quarter-finals.

The only entry in the county, they duly qualified for the knockout stages, where both their scheduled opponents, Rainham (Essex) and Baldock Town (Herts), handed them walkovers.

Parkway face Wiltshire champions Box in the opening round on Saturday.

WHITTLESEY MANOR

The annual Whittlesey Manor open triples tournament staged on Saturday in memory of former member Peter Bavister raised around £750 for Magpas.

The Blackstone trio of Stephen Harris, Dusty Miller and Jon Earl took the honours, but donated their prize money to the charity which has now benefited to the tune of more than £3,000 from the past four tournaments.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

The promotion and relegation issues in the Peterborough League have all been settled bar one, the Club 60 Premier Division where at the time of writing three teams were still chasing top spot – Peterborough & District, West Ward Tigers and Ketton Welland.

WINNERS AND LOSERS

MIDWEEK LEAGUE: Premier Division: Champions Parkway A; runners-up, West Ward Tigers; relegated, CoP Belvedere & Crowland Jackdaws. Division One: Champions Whittlesey Manor B; runners-up, Deeping A; relegated places, East Community A & Baker Perkins; Division Two: Champions Market Deeping Knights; runners-up, Conservative B; relegated Langtoft Pearl B & West Ward Rhinos; Division Three: Champions Blackstones; runners-up, Longthorpe Saxons; relegated, Itter Park & Deeping B; Division Four: Champions Crowland Magpies; runners-up, Market Deeping Kings.

CLUB 60 LEAGUE: Premier Division: Champions & runners-up undecided; relegated places, Yaxley Hurricanes & West Ward Lions; Division One: Champions CoP Belvedere; runners-up, Longthorpe Manor; relegatied, Whittlesey Town & Itter Park; Division Two: Champions Crowland A; runners-up, Longthorpe Woods; relegated Deeping B & Conservative Grey; Division Three: Champions Ryhall Robins; runners-up, Market Deeping Wade; relegated, Bourne & West Ward Rhinos; Division Four: Champions Thomas Cook; runners-up, Werrington Mill.

WEEKEND LEAGUE: Premier Division: Champions Blackstones; runners-up, West Ward Tigers; relegated Whittlesey Town & West Ward Lions; Division One: Champions West Ward Panthers; runners-up, Peterborough & District; relegated, East Community B & Baker Perkins; Division Two: Yaxley Seals; runners-up, Whittlesey Manor.