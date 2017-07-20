REVIEW: English Open title for Parkway star, Popple reaches four county finals

Local bowler Mike Robertson has boosted his chances of making England’s Commonwealth Games disabled team by winning the Disability Bowls England Open Singles title at Leamington at the first time of asking.

The Parkway player, who was born without a left arm, has already been in outstanding form for England when they won the international series earlier this year.

Tristan Morton enjoyed plenty of success in the Hunts County semi-finals.

After playing more than 60 ends of bowls at Leamington to win the title, he then dashed to Wellingborough to help his Parkway club reach the last 32 of the national club two fours.

Parkway beat Wellingborough 48-42 away from home. They now face a trip to Coventry and the Avenue club for a place in the last 16.

HUNTS

Former England international Catherine Popple will be representing Hunts in four of the five mainstream Bowls England national championships at Leamington next month after winning through in the two-bowl singles, pairs, triples and fours.

Tristan Morton (Parkway), will be there in pairs, triples and four-bowl singles.

The county finals are being hosted by the Holywell-cum-Needingworth club on July 30.

HUNTS SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

MEN

Pairs: Mike Robertson (Parkway) bt Matt Saunders (Brampton) 27-12; Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Howard Shipp (Parkway) 25-23.

Triples: Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Robbie Coleman (Brampton) 23-20; Eric Baker (Papworth) bt Jim Ruddy (Westward) 25-5.

Fours: Stuart Popple (Parkway) bt Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey Manor) 26-16; Nicky Brett (Warboys) bt Robbie Coleman (Brampton) 28-11.

WOMEN

Pairs: Pat Reynolds (Parkway) bt Merisha McKernan (Parkway) 28-19; Catherine Popple (Parkway) bt Val Newson (Parkway) 23-18.

Triples: Catherine Popple (Parkway) bt Julie Masters (Parkway) 22-5; Pat Reynolds received walkover from Sheila Craig (Conservative).

Fours: Jane Baldwin (St Ives) bt Andrea Rose (Ramsey) 23-12; Catherine Popple (Parkway) bt Pat Reynolds (Parkway) 21-13.