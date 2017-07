PREVIEW: Hat-trick bids in county finals

Have your say

Five players will be bidding for title hat-tricks at the Northants Bowling Federation finals at Parkway tomorrow (July 23, from 10am start).

Ketton’s Shirley Suffling goes in the senior singles, mixed pairs and ladies pairs, the latter with club-mate Chris Ford, who also has both main singles titles in her sights – two-bowl and four-bowl.

Parkway’s Neil Wright bids for glory in the two-bowl singles and pairs, with Howard Shipp, and teams up with Sarah Newson in the mixed pairs, where they meet the defending champions, Chris Morton and Simon Law, also from Parkway.

Adam Warrington (Blackstones) chases two singles titles and joins Jonathan Earl and Martyn Dolby in the two-bowl triples.

Stephen Harris (Blackstones) defends both the under 25 singles and pairs titles; Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough) hopes to retain the men’s secretary singles; the Newson family – Jeff, Val and daughter Sarah put their mixed triples title on the line, while Linda Darani defends the women’s secretary singles.

The winners will represent the county at next month’s national finals at Skegness.

NORTHANTS BOWLING FEDERATION FINALS TIMETABLE

10am

Women’s 2b singles: Norma Squires (City of Peterborough) v Chris Ford (Ketton); Mixed pairs: Sarah Newson & Neil Wright (Parkway) v Chris Morton & Simon Law (Parkway); Men’s Champion of Champions: Dave Corney (Peterborough & District) v Adam Warrington (Blackstones); Women’s senior singles: Shirley Suffling (Ketton) v Julie Masters (Parkway); Men’s 4b singles: Sean Fenlon (Westward) v Mick Duell (Westward); Women’s secretary singles: Linda Darani (City of Peterborough) v Kathy Browning (Yaxley).

12 noon

Women’s senior pairs: Pat Collicott & Pearl O’Brien (Deeping) v Viv Hempsall & Kathy Browning (Yaxley); Women’s U25 singles: Katy Bailey (Blackstones) v Louise Harris (Blackstones). Men’s pairs: Howard Shipp & Neil Wright (Parkway) v Graham Agger & Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor); Mixed triples: Sarah, Val & Jeff Newson (Parkway) v Joan Robinson, Ian Flack, Les Sharp (Yaxley); Men’s veterans singles: Tony Kemp (Conservative) v Martyn Dolby (Blackstones); Senior mixed pairs: Shirley Suffling (Ketton) & Paul Buckley (Blackstones) v Anne & Peter White (Langtoft Pearl).

2pm

Men’s 2b singles: Neil Wright (Parkway) v Adam Warrington (Blackstones); Women’s Champion of Champions: Linda Darani (City of Peterborough) v Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town); Women’s 2b singles: Julie Masters (Parkway) v Chris Ford (Ketton); Men’s secretary singles: Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) v Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough); Under 25 open pairs: Jack Corney & Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor) v Helen Holroyd (Stamford) & Stephen Harris (Blackstones); Men’s 3b triples: Howard Shipp, Brian Martin, Joe Randall (Parkway) v Stuart Reynolds, James Harford, Mike Robertson (Parkway).

4pm:

Men’s U25 singles: Stephen Harris (Blackstones) v Josh Clark (Parkway); Women’s 2b triples: Katy Bailey, Rita Downs, Sharon Bailey (Blackstones) v Fiona Richardson, Jessica Phillips, Norma Squires (City of Peterborough); Women’s 3b triples: Stella Dale, Viv Hempsall, Kathy Browning (Yaxley) v Pam Plowman, Elizabeth Wallace, Glenys Edwards (Ketton); Men’s 2b triples: Adam Warrington, Jonathan Earl, Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) v Steve Lander, Steve Roden, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor); Women’s pairs: Shirley Suffling & Chris Ford (Ketton) v Moira Osborne & Joan Robinson (Yaxley); Men’s senior pairs: Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley) v Jeff Clipston & Wilf Redhead (Peterborough & District).

6pm:

Dan Duffy Trophy final: Blackstones v Parkway

SEMI-FINAL RESULTS

MEN

2b singles: Neil Wright (Parkway) bt Jim Ruddy (Westward) 21-13; Adam Warrington (Blackstones) v Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) 21-19.

4b singles: Mick Duell (Westward) bt Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 21-17; Sean Fenlon (Westward) bt Steve Roden (Whittlesey Manor) 21-18.

U25 singles: Josh Clark (Parkway) bt Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) 21-17; Stephen Harris (Blackstones) v Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 21-8.

Veterans singles: Tony Kemp (Conservative) bt Les Sharp (Yaxley) 21-7; Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) bt Dick Noble (Westward) 21-16.

Secretary singles: Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) bt Andrew Grief (Crowland) 21-15; Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough) bt Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor) 21-10.

Champion of Champions: Adam Warrington (Blackstones) bt Bob Warters (Ketton) 21-8; Dave Corney (Peterborough & District) bt Michael Humphreys (City of Peterborough) 21-8.

Pairs: Howard Shipp (Parkway) bt Paul Dalliday (Parkway) 21-13; Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Adam Warrington (Blackstones) 20-11.

Senior pairs: Robert Heath (Yaxley) bt Bob Warters (Ketton) 19-14; Wilf Redhead (Peterborough & District) bt Paul Buckley (Blackstones) 19-8.

U25 open pairs: Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) bt Sam Wilson (Parkway) 15-13.

Mixed pairs: Simon Law (Parkway) bt Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor) 18-14; Sarah Newson (Parkway) bt Cliff Watson (Whittlesey Manor).