Peterborough seniors take the title with help from Whittlesey

After a Cambs League title race that had more twists and turns than a corkscrew over the final weeks, the Peterborough senior men’s team have been crowned champions - with a little assistance from near neighbours Whittlesey.

While Peterborough were completing their programme with a 10-0 victory away to St Neots A, defending champions Cambridge Chesterton A were dropping four points at Whittlesey, which meant that although they still have one match to play, they cannot overhaul the city team.

Little wonder that team captain Rod Maplethorpe was delighted with the outcome.

He said: “It’s not the easiest job in the world being captain and you don’t always like making changes, but sometimes they are necessary.

“Fortunately, we had a squad of players who could step into each other’s shoes should the need arise.”

RESULT

Peterborough 79 (10), St Neots A 51 (0) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Dick Overson, Don Paul, Terry English, Ray Keating won 27-15.

Mick Fuller, Graham Jackson, Dick Noble, Rod Maplethorpe won 22-11.

Joe Martin, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 17-15.

Les Sharp, Norman Gray, John Barker, Mick Linnell won 13-10.

n Whittlesey husband and wife county bowls presidents Tony and Rita Mace will have the distinction of delivering the first bowl on Sunday afternoon (3.00pm) to mark the opening of the new season at the Whittlesey Manor Bowls Club where they are life members.

It marks the start of a big season for them as apart from their presidential duties with the Northants Bowling Federation and the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation, they will also be celebrating their Golden Wedding in September.

Before that major milestone, the couple will be hosting presidents’ days at the club, along with the county finals in July, as well as sharing duties at the national finals in Skegness in August. This week they have been on duty together at the national indoor finals in Newark.

So it’s an important year for the Manor club who are implementing three free ‘Come and Bowl’ evenings to introduce the local community to the sport on Fridays, April 28th, May 5th and May 12th (from 6.30pm) to coincide with all the other celebratory events.