Now the men can show a leg on the local greens as well

Bare knees are likely to be on show on the Peterborough League bowls greens next summer – and it won’t be just confined to the fairer sex!

Clubs at last week’s annual meeting voted narrowly in favour of allowing the wearing of shorts, provided they are grey World Bowls tailored ones and are accompanied by white or grey socks.

Also voted through by a narrow margin was an extension to the current smoking ban on the green for all matches under jurisdiction of the League.

Now smoking bowlers involved in matches at greens where smoking is permitted within the club complex – some clubs operate a ‘no smoking’ policy on their premises – will have to stand at least one metre from the edge of the bank or ditch if they want to smoke during a match.

Clubs will no longer be fined £10 and deducted five points for signing an incorrect result card if it is proven that all players taking part were eligible and registered for the team in question.

Although 28 clubs are registered with the league, only 15 were represented at the meeting and therefore able to vote.

The new president is Yaxley’s Bruce Saint, who received the chain of office from outgoing president Jean Redhead (Whittlesey Town).

Both chairman Peter Cooke (East Community) and vice-chairman Terry Corney (Whittlesey Town) had previously announced their intention not to seek re-election, and the former was officially confirmed as a life member in recognition of his 21 years’ service on the management committee, the announcement and special presentation having been made at the recent annual dinner.

The new chairman is Melvyn Beck (Whittlesey Manor), who has just completed a year on the management committee as immediate past president – a new vice-chairman will be elected in due course from the committee – while Martin and Brenda Tibbles and Terry Grimshaw were elected to fill the vacancies on the committee following the resignations of Terry Corney, Margaret Hadnam and Jeff Clipston.

League secretary Martin Garfield, treasurer Andy Cox and fixture and competition secretary Tony Coe are continuing in their roles, with Martin Tibbles, Keith Brown and Terry Grimshaw again acting as result secretaries for the three different leagues.

The treasurer reported a profit on the income and expenditure account of £249.04, but with the dinner having made a loss of £252.77, there was an overall deficit on the year of £3.37, leaving the League with net assets of just over £5,400.

ENGLAND INDOOR TEAM

As expected, world number one Nicky Brett, from Yaxley, has retained his place in the England indoor team for the international series in Belfast next March, but there will be no first cap for city-based Stuart Popple, who was involved in the recent trial at Northampton.

NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the national competitions, Peterborough’s Nick Wilkie was beaten 21-8 by Spalding’s England international Martin Spencer in the second round of the singles.

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough men’s senior team made it eight league wins in a row to maintain their push for Cambs League honours with an 87-49 victory at Wisbech, who have returned to the league after a year’s absence.

Peterborough won on three of the four rinks to collect eight of the ten points.

RESULT

Peterborough 87 (8), Wisbech 49 (2) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Joe Martin, Graham Jackson, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 26-10.

Les Sharp, Don Paul, Mick Linnell, Dick Noble won 25-9.

Terry Corney, Richard Day, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 18-9.

Dave Smith, Norman Gray, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe lost 18-21.