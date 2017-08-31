Northants miss out at the Skegness finals

Northants bowlers returned from the English Bowling Federation finals at Skegness without a trophy for only the second time since 2004.

They couldn’t have come much closer to a title with Parkway pair Chris Morton and Simon Law losing by just a single shot (14-15) to Humberside in the mixed pairs final.

However, they were the only bowlers from the county to make a final as Northants were beaten in five other semi-finals, three of them in the junior category.

Brother and sister Stephen and Louise Harris (Blackstones) both qualified for the semi-finals in their respective under 25 singles events, with Stephen eventually denied a place in the final by just one shot (20-21).

Whittlesey Manor pair Jack Corney and Zack Brown had two single shot successes to reach the last four in the under 25 open pairs, where they were beaten by the eventual winners from Hunts.

The Newson family, Sarah, Val and Jeff Newson (Parkway), had their challenge in the mixed rinks ended by a Hunts trio including Nicky Brett and his daughter Chloe, while Yaxley’s Robert Heath and Tony Belson found a Humberside duo on top form in the senior pairs last four.

Yaxley-based bowler Nicky Brett won two titles at Skegness, skipping Warboys players to a rinks double, and lost in a third, the mixed rinks, with daughter Chloe, who won the final of the women’s two-bowl rinks.

HOW THE LOCAL BOWLERS FARED

MEN

2b singles: Adam Warrington (Blackstones) – beaten 17-21 in the first round by North Essex.

4b singles: Mick Duell (West Ward) – beaten 16-21 in the second round by Notts after a bye in the first.

U25 singles: Stephen Harris (Blackstones) – beaten 20-21 in the semi-finals by Durham after wins over North Essex (21-11) and Derbyshire (21-10).

Veterans singles: Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) – beaten 19-21 in the first round by Norfolk.

Secretaries singles: Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough) – beaten 11-21 by Notts after a 21-11 first round win over Cleveland.

Champion of Champions: Adam Warrington (Blackstones) – beaten 15-21 in the second round by Suffolk after a first round bye.

Pairs: Graham Agger & Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) – beaten 15-17 in the second round after a 20-17 first round win over Norfolk.

Senior pairs: Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley) – beaten 4-20 in the semi-finals by Humberside after wins over Notts (18-15) and Hunts (19-14).

Open U25 pairs: Jack Corney & Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor) – beaten 15-20 in the semi-finals by Hunts after wins over Notts (20-19) and North Cambs (16-15).

2b rinks: Adam Warrington, Martyn Dolby, Jonathan Earl (Blackstones) - beaten 12-22 in the first round by North Essex.

3b rinks: Stuart Reynolds, James Harford, Mike Robertson – beaten 12-19 in the semi-finals by Hunts (Fred Addy subbed for Robertson) after wins over Humberside (16-13) and Cleveland (20-15).

MIXED

Mixed pairs: Chris Morton & Simon Law (Parkway) – beaten 14-15 in the final by Humberside after wins over Notts (21-10), Lincs (19-13) and Derbyshire (15-14).

Senior mixed pairs: Anne & Peter White (Langtoft Pearl) – beaten 15-20 in the second round by Northumberland after a 17-10 first round win over North Cambs.

Mixed triples: Sarah, Val and Jeff Newson (Parkway) – beaten 9-22 in the semi-finals by Hunts after a 23-6 win over Lincs in the second round having had a bye in the first.

WOMEN

2b singles: Julie Masters (Parkway) – beaten 12-21 in the second round by Lincs after a first round bye.

4b singles: Norma Squires (City of Peterborough) – beaten 17-21 in the first round by Cleveland.

U25 singles: Louise Harris (Blackstones) – beaten 4-21 in the semi-finals by Notts after wins over Northumberland (21-11) and Cleveland (21-20).

Senior singles: Julie Masters (Parkway) – beaten 16-21 in the second round by Humberside after a first round bye.

Secretaries singles: Kathy Browning (Yaxley) – beaten 9-21 in the second round by Humberside after a 21-15 win over North Cambs.

Champion of Champions: Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town) – beaten 19-21 in the second round by Suffolk after a 21-13 first round win over Durham.

Pairs: Joan Robinson & Marlene Osborne (Yaxley) – beaten 14-19 in the first round by Suffolk.

Senior pairs: Kathy Browning & Viv Hempsell (Yaxley) – beaten 9-23 in the first round by North Essex.

2b rinks: Katie Bailey, Rita Downs, Sharon Bailey (Blackstones) beaten 13-20 in the first round by Hunts.

3b rinks: Hazel Bass (sub for Stella Dale), Kathy Browning, Viv Hempsell (Yaxley) – beaten 10-23 in the first round by Suffolk.