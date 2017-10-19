Northants double up for Derbyshire

For the first time in their history, the Northants Bowling Federation are launching a two-pronged attack on the English Bowling Federation’s Derbyshire Trophy indoor inter-county championship.

It begins at the Peterborough & District club this Sunday morning (10am) when the A and B teams cross swords in the opening match of the season.

Northants have only won the competition twice since its inception back in 1984/85 – 1996 and 2006 – so the respective captains, James Harford (A team) and Malcom Squires (B team), will be hoping one of them can make it through from the southern section to the national finals at Newark next April.

Teams

A team (from): Tristan Morton, Simon Law, Roger Martin, Martyn Dolby, Paul Dalliday, Phil Afford, Bob Warters, Howard Shipp, Neil Wright, Brian Martin, Tony Scarr, James Harford, Ean Morton, Stephen Harris, Mike Robertson, Adam Warrington.

B team: Les Sharp, Mick Linnell, Graham Agger; Mike Humphreys, John Holroyd, Jon Earl; Brian Bassam, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe; Cliff Watson, Dick Noble, Peter Brown. Res: Malcolm Squires, Steve Roden, Mike Ramsden.

The Peterborough & District senior team made it two wins out of two in their quest to retain the Cambs Senior League title, but they were made to work hard for their 86-71 victory away to Wisbech.

Rink honours were shared at two apiece, but convincing wins for the rinks of Ray Keating (31-13) and Mick Linnell (26-12) gave Peterborough overall victory and six of the 10 points.

RESULT

Peterborough 86 (6), Wisbech 71 (4): (Peterborough rinks only):

Terry Corney, Jeff Clipston, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 31-13.

Mick Fuller, John Barker, Phil Afford, Mick Linnell won 26-12.

Don Paul, Richard Harrison, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe lost 16-18.

Joe Martin, Richard Day, Peter Haynes, Dick Noble lost 13-28.

Local bowler Nicky Brett, the world number two, was in the six-strong England team beaten by Scotland in the annual televised two-day test match played at the New Earswick club in York.

He was successful in the triples playing two to Greg Harlow, the new world number one, but was beaten in the pairs and by his great rival Paul Foster on a tie-break in the singles.