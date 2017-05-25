New captains for Northants teams

The Northants men’s and women’s teams begin their county championship campaigns this coming week, the men visiting Norfolk on Saturday while the women face the short trip to Hunts next Tuesday.

Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) and Cliff Watson (Peterborough & District) are the new captains of the Adams and Newton Trophy teams respectively, and they will be hoping to start their tenure on the front foot.

Both teams include new faces as well as those returning to the fold, with the Whittlesey Manor club providing eight of the 18-strong team.

Wayne Morris is one of four Blackstones players in the team, while deputy president Dick Noble returns and is also joined by West Ward colleagues Phil Afford and Rod Maplethorpe. Whittlesey Manor pair Steve Lander and Lee Welsford come into the side as late replacements for the originally selected Jeff Newson (Parkway) and Martyn Dolby (Blackstones), who are unavailable.

The Newton side features several players who acquitted themselves well in last year’s national finals at Skegness, including Darren Middleton (Blackstones), Tony Kemp (Conservative), Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) and Graham Jackson (City of Peterborough), while Roger Martin (City of Peterborough) and Paul Buckley (Blackstones) have dropped down from the Adams squad.

There’s also been a changing of the guard in the women’s teams as team captains Joan Robinson (Donald Steward) and Ann Cooper (Silver Jubilee Vase) seek winning formulas.

Last year’s county triples winners from Ketton, Carol Warters, Shirley Suffling and Chris Ford, all feature in the Donald Steward team alongside clubmate Elizabeth Wallace.

There are call-ups also for Gill King (Yaxley) and Tina Tinklin (Conservative).

New faces in the Silver Jubilee Vase team include Maggie Holden (Market Deeping), Carol Grief (Crowland) and City of Peterborough pair Jean Kendall and Wendy Humphreys, while Yaxley’s Doris Flowers and Joan Padley have stepped down from the Steward squad to provide valuable experience.

COUNTY TEAMS

Adams Trophy (men)

Roger Stevens (Whittlesey Manor), Phil Afford, Rod Maplethorpe (both West Ward).

Jack Corney, Steve Lander, Martin Welsford (all Whittlesey Manor).

Paul Dalliday (Parkway), Tony Belson (Yaxley), Graham Agger (Whittlesey Manor).

Adam Warrington (Blackstones), John Holroyd (Stamford), Lee Welsford (Whittlesey Manor).

Wayne Morris, Paul Bailey, Jon Earl (all Blackstones).

Steve Roden (Whittlesey Manor), Dick Noble (West Ward), Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor).

NEWTON TROPHY (men)

Jeff Clipston (Peterborough & District), Jim Ruddy (West Ward), Paul Buckley (Blackstones).

Graham Jackson (City of Peterborough), Mick Greaves, Brian Bassam (both Peterborough & District).

Peter Cox (Langtoft Pearl) Michael Humphreys, Roger Martin (both City of Peterborough).

Fred Addy (Parkway), Tony Kemp (Conservative), Barry Lawrence (Whittlesey Manor).

Les Sharp (Yaxley), Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough), Mick Duell (West Ward).

Darren Middleton (Blackstones), Bob Warters (Ketton), Peter Jessop (West Ward).

DONALD STEWARD TROPHY (women)

Carol Warters (Ketton), Janet Duffy (Whittlesey Manor), Chris Ford (Ketton).

Fiona Richardson (City of Peterborough), Elizabeth Wallace (Ketton), Julie Masters (Parkway).

Wendy Harrold (Whittlesey Manor), Tina Tinklin, Sheila Craig (both Conservative).

Kathy Browning, Gill King (both Yaxley), Norma Squires (City of Peterborough).

Sue Moir (Langtoft Pearl), Shirley Suffling (Ketton), Rita Mace (Whittlesey Manor).

SILVER JUBILEE VASE (women)

Maggie Holden (Market Deeping), Doris Flowers (Yaxley), Liz Barr (West Ward).

Pat Collicott (Deeping), Joyce Needham, Hazel Bass (both Yaxley).

Carol Grief (Crowland), Linda Toms (Conservative), Joan Padley (Yaxley).

Jean Kendall, Jessica Phillips, Wendy Humphreys (all City of Peterborough).

Val Du’Kett (Ketton), Pearl O’Brien (Deeping), Viv Hempsall (Yaxley).