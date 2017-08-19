NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mother and daughter fall at the semi-final stage

Mother and daughter Pat Reynolds and Emma Thurston reached the semi-finals of the women’s pairs at the Bowls England national championships being held at Leamington.

It was a great effort by the Parkway pair who were beaten 19-23 by current England international Ellen Falkner and her mother, Sue Alexander, from the Littleport club in Cambridgeshire, who are former winners of the title.

They were only one shot down at 11-12 after 11 ends, but then failed to score on the next six ends which left themselves too much to do over the closing stages.