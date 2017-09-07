Leader reaches the last eight in national singles at Leamington

Having won the Bowls England men’s triples title for the second time in three years last weekend, Hunts bowlers remained well to the fore over the last few days of the month-long championships at Leamington.

Former England international Simon Leader (Warboys) reached the quarter-finals of the two-bowl singles, defeating opponents from Somerset (18-6), Kent (15-14) and Essex (15-14) before losing 14-16 to Durham.

Trophy winners and officials at the Fens Disabled Bowls Association championships held at Whittlesey IBC. (Back row, left to right): Ray Hunt (chairman), David Austin (secretary), Richard Peyton (Cambs IBA match secretary), Tony Barclay (Cambs IBA secretary). (Front): Samantha Lambert, Darryl Lambert, Jason Mott, Jim Clarke, Sam Ringham.

The other Hunts’ representative, James Harford (Parkway), lost 13-16 in the preliminary round to Cambs.

Ex-England international Tristan Morton (Parkway) followed up his success in the triples with brother Ean and Mike Robertson by making it through to the last 16 of the national singles where he was beaten by the world-ranked Robert Paxton (Devon) 12-21, following victories over rivals from Lincs (21-13) and Gloucestershire (21-12).

The other Hunts qualifier, Ed Elmore (Warboys), was beaten 8-21 by Norfolk in the opening round.

In the Amy Rose junior inter-county double rinks event, Hunts lost 15-36 in the opening round to the powerful Devon team, rinks skipped by Chloe Brett and Merisha McKernan losing 4-16 and 11-20 respectively.

ENGLAND SELECTION

Local bowler Chloe Brett (Parkway) has been selected for the England Under 18 team for a test match against Wales at Clevedon BC, Somerset, on the weekend of September 16/17.

DISABLED BOWLS

The Fens Disabled Bowls Association held their fifth annual championships at the Whittlesey indoor club and the standard of play was very high.

Group 1 singles winner: Darryl Lambert; runner-up, Stewart Taylor. Group 2 singles winner: Samantha Lambert; runner-up, Tracey Myers; Pairs winners: Jim Clarke & Jason Mott; runners-up, Darryl Lambert & Sam Ringham.

The David Ford Shield, awarded to the best player, was won by Jason Mott, the adjudicator being Cambridgeshire Indoor Bowling Association secretary Tony Barclay.

Anyone in the March, Wisbech and Whittlesey area who would like to join the association should contact Ray Hunt at Whittlesey IBC or David Austin at March IBC.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

The Peterborough League programme is scheduled to finish this weekend with some promotion and relegation issues to be decided.

At the time of writing, these were the issues already decided.

Midweek League: Parkway A have retained the Premier Division, with West Ward Tigers and Whittlesey Manor A involved in the race for runners-up. Crowland Jackdaws, who went up as Division One champions last year, come straight back down, with CoP Belvedere favourites to join them.

Whittlesey Manor B are set for an immediate return to the Premier Division, needing just two points from their final match to clinch the Division One title, with Deeping A strongly fancied to also bounce straight back.

Conservative B and Market Deeping Knights have clinched promotion from Division Two, with the former winning the title by a single point. West Ward Rhinos are relegated, with Langtoft Pearl B looking likely to accompany them.

As expected, Blackstones have made it two titles in a row as they continue their charge towards the Premier, winning Division Three with a 100 per cent record, some 45 points clear of second-placed Longthorpe Saxons, with Itter Park and Deeping B relegated.

Crowland Magpies and Market Deeping Kings have been promoted from the fourth division, meaning both the Market Deeping teams in the league have finished runners-up in their respective divisions.

Club 60 League: West Ward Tigers are favourites to pip Peterborough & District for the Premier Division crown, with Blackstones, West Ward Lions and Yaxley Hurricanes all battling to avoid relegation.

Unbeaten CoP Belvedere have romped to the Division One title, with Longthorpe Manor set to join Longthorpe Tower in the Premier. Itter Park, who were in the Premier Division last year, and Whittlesey Town are relegated.

Another Longthorpe team, the Woods, have gained promotion from Division Two behind Crowland A, with Conservative Grey and Deeping B dropping into Division Three, where Ryhall Robins and Market Deeping Wade have finished first and second respectively, Bourne and West Ward Rhinos are set for the drop.

Thomas Cook are the Division Four champions, with Werrington Mill runners-up, so both Werrington teams will be in the same division next season.

Weekend League: Blackstones have been crowned Premier Division champions, with West Ward Tigers set to finish second, while Whittlesey Town and West Ward Lions are relegated, their places going to West Ward Panthers and Peterborough & District.

East Community B and Baker Perkins are relegated from Division One, with Yaxley Seals and Whittlesey Manor taking their place from Division Two.