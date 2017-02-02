King dethroned early in county championships

The Northants Bowling Federation indoor competitions are under way with early exits for both the defending singles champions.

Derek King was beaten 21-14 by Paul Dalliday in the opening round, while Joan Robinson, after beating Carol Warters 21-4 in the preliminary round, was beaten 21-15 by Jenny Harvey in the quarter-finals.

Martyn Dolby, who won three county titles last season, began his defence of the veterans’ singles with a 21-12 defeat of the county’s deputy president Dick Noble.

RESULTS

MEN’S SINGLES, first round: Joe Randall bt John Pearson 21-10; Richard Allam bt George Cameron 21-19; Paul Dalliday bt Derek King 21-14; Josh Clark bt Joe Martin 21-20; Chris Ballard bt Mike Ramsden 21-18; John Thurton bt John Burrows 21-16; Bob Warters bt Pete Harvey 21-8; Michael Humphreys bt Doug Want 21-20; Martyn Dolby bt Cliff Watson 21-10; Nick Wilkie bt James Harford 21-14; Jeff Pitt bt John Holroyd 21-15. Walkovers: Howard Shipp, Stephen Harris, Simon Law, Adam Warrington.

MEN’S PAIRS, preliminary round: Jeff Pitt bt Mike Ramsden 20-11; Joe Martin bt Doug Want 19-10; Adam Warrington bt John Steels 31-4; Josh Clark bt John Thurston 21-5; Keith Burrows bt Trevor Collins 18-7; Cliff Watson bt Derek King 21-14; John Holroyd bt Richard Montgomery 21-10.

MIXED PAIRS, preliminary round: Mick Duell bt Jeff Pitt 21-7; Richard Allam bt Bob Warters 18-14; Paul Bailey bt Brian Bassam 17-15.

VETERANS SINGLES, preliminary round: John Thurston bt John Pearson 21-14; Martyn Dolby bt Dick Noble 21-12; Tony Barwell bt Dennis Henshaw 21-4. Walkover: Terry Corney.

WOMEN’S SINGLES, preliminary round: Joan Robinson bt Carol Warters 21-4.

First round: Shirley Suffling bt Julie Masters 21-9; Sheila Craig bt Elizabeth Wallace 21-9; Chris Ford bt Pat Jones 21-7; Jenny Harvey bt Joan Robinson 21-15.

WOMEN’S PAIRS, preliminary round: Denise Mackie bt Sheila Craig 20-19.

n Blackstones will begin their defence of the Northants Bowling Federation club championship (Dan Duffy Trophy) at home to City of Peterborough B.

Parkway face a trip to Ketton as they bid to retain the Adams Cup.

DAN DUFFY TROPHY

Preliminary round: West Ward A v Yaxley; Whittlesey Manor v West Ward B; Peterborough & District v Crowland.

First round: Blackstones v City of Peterborough B; Parkway v West Ward A or Yaxley; City of Peterborough A v Peterborough & District or Crowland; Ketton v Whittlesey Manor or West Ward B.

ADAMS CUP

First round: City of Peterborough B v Yaxley Kites; City of Peterborough A v Langtoft Pearl; Whittlesey Town v Whittlesey Manor; Ketton v Parkway; Crowland B v City of Peterborough C; Crowland A v West Ward B; West Ward A v Yaxley Falcons; Ryhall v Peterborough & District.

n The Peterborough senior men’s team maintained their position at the top of the Cambs League with an 85-60 win away to Cambridge Chesterton B which yielded a maximum 10 points.

RESULT

Peterborough 85 (10), Cambridge Chesterton B 60 (0) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Les Sharp, J. Barker, Terry English, Mick Linnell won 18-10. Terry Corney, Graham Jackson, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 27-20. Joe Martin, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 20-15. Norman Gray, Pete Harvey, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 20-15.

n The Peterborough League cup draws for the coming season have been released with Peterborough & District opening their defence of the Albert Rowlett Cup away to Yaxley Kites, winners of the Munday Shield last season.

Yaxley Kites will face a home tie against City of Peterborough Molins B in the first round of the Munday Shield having beaten the Molins A team in last year’s final.

In the Mick Lewin Trophy, the Club 60 League’s KO Cup, City of Peterborough Belvedere start their defence away to Langtoft Pearl.

ROWLETT CUP

Preliminary round: Market Deeping v West Ward A.

First round: East Community v West Ward B; Yaxley Kites v Peterborough & District; Whittlesey Manor B v Crowland; CoP Belvedere v CoP Molins A; Market Deeping or West Ward A v Burton Street Tigers; Deeping v Yaxley Falcons; Whittlesey Town v CoP Molins B; Whittlesey Manor A v CoP D.

MUNDAY SHIELD

Preliminary round: Werrington v CoP D; CoP Molins A v Whittlesey Town; Conservative v West Ward B.

First round: Crowland v CoP Belvedere; Deeping v Yaxley Falcons; Whittlesey Manor B v Whittlesey Manor A; Yaxley Kites v CoP Molins B; Conservative or West Ward B v West Ward A; CoP Molins A or Whittlesey Town v Werrington or CoP D; Market Deeping v Burton Street Tigers; Peterborough & District v East Community.

MICK LEWIN TROPHY

Preliminary round: Conservative v Crowland B; Crowland A v Yaxley Spitfires; Whittlesey Manor v Deeping; Ryhall v Market Deeping; Burton Street Tigers v Werrington; Bretton v West Ward Lions; East Community v Whittlesey Town B.

First round: West Ward Tigers v Crowland A or Yaxley Spitfires; West Ward Rhinos v Bretton or West Ward Lions; Whittlesey Manor or Deeping v Ryhall or Market Deeping; Langtoft Pearl v CoP Belvedere; Whittlesey Town A v Burton Street Tigers or Werrington; Conservative or Crowland B v East Community or Whittlesey Town B; Peterborough & District v Yaxley Hurricanes; CoP Molins v Itter Park.