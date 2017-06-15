It’s follow the Leader . . . all the way to Leamington

Hunts have another two qualifiers for the Bowls England national championships at Leamington in August with Catherine Popple (Parkway) and Karen Leader (Sawtry) qualifying from the two-bowl singles play-offs at Parkway.

Former international Popple defeated young clubmate Chloe Brett 17-15 in one of the semi-finals, while Leader beat Parkway’s Merisha McKernan 16-11 in the other.

Chloe Brett.

n Hunts men suffered a second successive Middleton Cup inter-county championship defeat when they were beaten 98-117 by Hertfordshire at Brampton.

They won on two of the six rinks and drew on another, but now sit bottom of the table with just eight points from their two matches.

Their next match is away to Suffolk on Saturday week.

n The Hunts men’s four-bowls singles got under way last week and out of 16 matches planned for the first round on Friday, only five were settled on the green with the remainder all walkovers.

n Whittlesey Manor and West Ward will meet in the third round of the Bowls England national Top Club competition following 3-2 victories over Parkway and Warboys respectively at the weekend.

n City of Peterborough were beaten 31-50 by Somersham in the Tony Allcock Trophy, the national mixed double rink competition.