Hunts seniors fall at the first hurdle

Just as their under 25 team did the previous weekend, the Hunts senior team failed to clear their opening hurdle in the Balcomb Trophy, the inter-county double rink competition.

They were beaten 32-44 by the strong Essex side in a preliminary round tie at Parkway on Sunday.

RESULT

Hunts 32, Essex 44 (Hunts rinks only):

Brian Martin, James Harford, Simon Law, Ean Morton won 21-20.

Simon Leader, Harry Ward, Mike Robertson, Tristan Morton lost 11-23.

n There was an 8-14 defeat for Hunts against local rivals Cambridgeshire in an Eastern Counties match at Brampton despite the host county winning on four of the six rinks.

A heavy defeat for the executive rink resulted in Cambs taking the lion’s share of the points.

Hunts begin their Middleton Cup inter-county championship campaign away to Norfolk on Saturday.

The county have had a thin time of things over the past few years, and with players such as the Warboys quartet of Nicky Brett, Lewis Baker and the Elmore twins, Ed and Rob, declaring themselves unavailable, it will be a much-changed team facing this tough away assignment.

The county men’s and women’s under 25 singles competitions are being played down to the finals at Parkway on Sunday.

n Whittlesey Manor have set up an away match with Parkway in the next round of the Bowls England men’s Top Club event after defeating Eynesbury 5-0 on Sunday morning.

HUNTS RESULTS

MEN

Pairs, preliminary round: Eric Baker (Papworth) bt Ian Walton (Eynesbury) 26-13; Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt Alan Clasper (Huntingdon) 24-2; Walkovers: Trevor Collins (Parkway), Stuart Popple (Parkway).

Triples, preliminary round: Lindsay Swannell (Warboys) bt Robert Heath (Yaxley) 31-5; Matt Saunders (Brampton) bt John Steels (West Ward) 29-4; Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Ed Elmore (Warboys) 23-5; Paul Parnell (Brampton) bt Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey Manor) 21-15; Nick Brett (Warboys) bt Ian Walton (Eynesbury) 19-9; Ian Swannell (Somersham) bt Neil Wright (Parkway) 15-9; Stuart Reynolds (Parkway) bt John Mitchley (Hemingford) 15-10; Jim Ruddy (West Ward) bt Steve Baker (Hemingford) 21-8; Eric Baker (Papworth) bt Michael Lee (Buckden) 17-16; Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Bryan Johnson (Papworth) 16-15. Walkover: Terry Corney (Whittlesey Town).

Fours, preliminary round: Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Sam Nickerson (Sawtry) 25-10; Robbie Coleman (Brampton) bt John Steels (West Ward) 23-10; Eric Baker (Papworth) bt Trevor Collins (Parkway) 28-24.