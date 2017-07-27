Hunts head to Holywell for finals

With places in the Bowls England national finals, which begin in Leamington next week, already decided, Hunts bowlers will be looking to head there as county champions when the finals are staged at the Holywell-cum-Needingworth club on Sunday.

The final of the women’s triples, along with the new men’s and women’s over 55 rinks, have already been played at the City of Peterborough club.

In the triples, Emma Thurston, Hannah Overton and Pat Reynolds were 19-1 winners in an all-Parkway final against Melanie Randall (for Sarah Newson), Val Newson and Catherine Popple.

The rinks of Val Corn (Buckden) and Lindsay Swannell (Warboys) took the over 55 honours to book their places in the national finals, Jane Baldwin (St Ives) and Trevor Collins (Parkway) the beaten finalists.

Warboys pair Harry Ward and Ed Elmore won through in the men’s under 25 pairs, with Sophie Purrell and Jorja Jackson (Holywell-cum-Needingworth) winning the women’s equivalent.

10.00am

Women’s rinks: Jane Baldwin, Glenys Cousins, Jenny Dymond, Dina Barlow (St Ives) v Sarah Newson, Chloe Brett, Val Newson, Catherine Popple (Parkway).

Men’s triples: Kane Phillips, Kevin Ward, Eric Baker (Papworth) v Mike Robertson, Jeff Newson, Tristan Morton (Parkway).

12.30pm

Men’s 4b singles: Ed Elmore (Warboys) v Tristan Morton (Parkway).

Men’s 2b singles: Simon Leader (Warboys) v James Harford (Parkway).

Women’s secretaries singles: Carole Hickey (Holywell come Needingworth) v Angie Jinks (West Ward).

1.00pm

Women’s 4b singles: Sophie Purrell (Holywell cum Needingworth) v Chloe Brett (Parkway).

Women’s 2b singles: Karen Leader (Sawtry) v Catherine Popple (Parkway).

2.00pm

Men’s rinks: Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Simon Law, Stuart Popple (Parkway) v Simon Leader, Harry Ward, Lewis Baker, Nicky Brett (Warboys).

Women’s pairs: Chloe Brett & Catherine Popple (Parkway) v Emma Thurston & Pat Reynolds (Parkway).

2.30pm

Men’s pairs: Ean & Tristan Morton (Parkway) v Brian Martin & Mike Robertson (Parkway).

Shotbowl Champion of Champions: Alan Blackley (Huntingdon) v Richard Fisher (Papworth).Men’s junior singles: Joe Randall (Parkway) v Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor).

4.30pm

Women’s junior singles: Sophie Purrell (Holywell cum Needingworth) v Chloe Brett (Parkway).

Stuart & Co Shield: Warboys v Eynesbury.