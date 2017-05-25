Harford and Leader in national championships

The season is barely a month old and Hunts already have two qualifiers for the Bowls England national championships at Leamington in August.

James Harford (Parkway) and Simon Leader (Warboys) emerged from the day-long, two-bowl singles qualifier at Parkway on Saturday to book their places in the national final.

Harford defeated Parkway clubmate Tristan Morton, the first-ever winner of the national two-bowl singles title, 15-8 in one semi-final, while Leader, whose scalps on the day included Nicky Brett (Warboys) and Stuart Popple (Parkway), ended the challenge of fellow player Harry Ward 18-10 in the other.

The final of the two-bowl singles will be played at Holywell-cum-Needingworth on Sunday, July 30, when all the other men’s and women’s county championships will be decided.

Meanwhile, the Hunts youngsters have missed out on the regional finals of the White Rose inter-county double rink after losing 50-26 to Northants at Kingsthorpe on Sunday.

Matt and Sam Nickerson (Sawtry), Keirran Murray (Brampton) and Joe Randall (Parkway) lost 13-26, while Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor), Tony Furzeland (Sawtry), Tom Hall (Brampton) and Harry Ward (Warboys) were beaten 13-24.

This Sunday it’s the turn of the senior men in the Balcomb Trophy at Parkway with Essex the visitors, while Hunts entertain Cambs at Brampton in the Eastern Counties League on Saturday.

HUNTS TWO-BOWL MEN’S

SINGLES RESULTS

Preliminary round: Bryan Johnson (Papworth) bt Paul Dalliday (Parkway) 16-10; Howard Shipp (Parkway) bt Toby Furzeland (Sawtry) 13-10; Ed Elmore (Warboys) bt Ray Woodward (Hemingford) 15-8; Harry Ward (Warboys) bt David Woolford (Somersham) 14-11.

First round: Shipp bt Johnson 15-8; Ward bt Elmore 17-6; Jack Corney (Whittlesey Manor) bt Jim Ruddy (West Ward) 15-14; Tony Belson (Yaxley) bt Matt Saunders (Brampton) 15-11; Mike Robertson (Parkway) bt Joe Randall (Parkway) 16-13; Craig Campbell (Parkway) bt Kevin Ward (Papworth) 15-10; Simon Leader (Warboys) bt Nicky Brett (Warboys) 15-12; Trevor Collins (Parkway) bt Rob Elmore (Warboys) 16-13; Neil Wright (Parkway) bt John Kenny (Buckden) 17-9; Brian Martin (Parkway) bt Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough) 14-9; Tristan Morton (Parkway) bt Trevor Murray (Brampton) 15-9; James Harford (Parkway) bt Stuart Woodcock (Whittlesey Manor) 16-9; Tom Hall (Brampton) bt Eric Baker (Papworth) 15-14; Roger Ward (Werrington) bt Robert Heath (Yaxley) 14-12; Richard Coles (Ramsey) bt Roly Storer (Papworth) 16-5. Walkover: Stuart Popple (Parkway).

Second round: H. Ward bt Shipp 14-9; Belson bt Corney 17-15; Campbell bt Robertson 13-12; Leader bt Popple 14-13; Wright bt Collins 18-10; Morton bt Martin 17-5; Harford bt Hall 15-12; Coles bt R. Ward 16-9.

Quarter-finals: Ward bt Belson 15-8; Leader bt Campbell 14-8; Morton bt Wright 16-12; Harford bt Coles 18-9.

Semi-finals: Leader bt Ward 18-10; Harford bt Morton 15-8.

n Parkway and City of Peterborough have advanced to the next stage of the Bowls England national club two fours competition after wins over Somersham (39-25) and West Ward (41-33) respectively.

Parkway have also qualified for the next stage of the Top Club following a 3-2 win at Brampton.

Still on the national scene, City of Peterborough crushed St Ives 35-9 in the Tony Allcock Trophy, the national club mixed double rink event, the match being conceded after only 12 of the scheduled 21 ends.

CoP rinks:

Linda Darani, Norma Squires, Peter Eddings, Roger Strong won 20-4.

Fiona Richardson, Jessica Phillips, Dave Heffernan, Malcolm Squires won 15-5.