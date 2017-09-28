English presidents top the guest-list

English Bowling Federation presidents Paul Bennett (North Cambs) and Joan Mousley (Derbys) were the guests of honour at the Northants Bowling Federation joint men’s and women’s presentation luncheon held at the Orton Hall Hotel.

The dinner was hosted by county presidents Tony and Rita Mace who responded to the toasts proposed to the county men’s and women’s federations by the national presidents who then assisted in the presentation of the indoor and outdoor trophies.

As was pointed out, the county has enjoyed better times at the national indoor and outdoor finals, although the men did win the indoor Eversley Trophy at Newark, a one-day competition for county officials, and the county were runners-up in the men’s Newton Trophy inter-county championship and in the mixed pairs through Parkway pair Chris Morton and Simon Law.

Martin Welsford was named Adams Trophy team ‘Player of the Year,’ while Cliff Watson, who guided the Newton team to the national final as captain, received the Newton ‘Player of the Year’ award.

There was a special presentation made by women’s president Rita Mace to Janet Duffy, who is retiring after 25 years as the women’s competition secretary.

ROLL OF HONOUR

WOMEN’S INDOOR

Singles: Chris Ford; r/p Shirley Suffling; Senior singles: Joan Robinson; r/u Shirley Suffling; Pairs: Denise Mackie & Jan Want; r/u Helen Holroyd & Louise Harris; Triples: Fiona Richardson, Margaret Linnell, Julie Masters.

MEN’S INDOOR

Singles: Martyn Dolby; r/u Adam Warrington; U25 singles: Stephen Harris; r/u Joe Randall; Senior singles: Bob Warters; r/u Martyn Dolby; Pairs: Nick Wilkie & Joe Randall; r/u Adam Warrington & Martyn Dolby; Mixed pairs: Carol Hunter & Joe Martin; r/u Shirley Suffling & Derek King; Triples: Michael Humphreys, John Holroyd, Kevin Vinter; r/u Stephen Harris, Cliff Watson, Peter Edwards; Mixed triples: Adam Warrington, Chris Ford, Martyn Dolby; r/u Carol & Bob Warters, Roger Martin.

WOMEN’S OUTDOOR

2b singles: Julie Masters (Parkway); r/u Chris Ford (Ketton); 4b singles: Norma Squires (City of Peterborough); r/u Chris Ford (Ketton); Champion of Champions: Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town); Senior singles: Julie Masters (Parkway); r/u Shirley Suffling (Ketton); Secretary’s singles: Kathy Browning (Yaxley); U25 singles: Louise Harris (Blackstones); r/u Katie Bailey (Blackstones); Pairs: Joan Robinson & Marlene Osborne (Yaxley); r/u Shirley Suffling & Chris Ford (Ketton); Senior pairs: Katjhy Browning & Viv Hempsell (Yaxley); r/u Pat Collicott & Pearl O’Brien (Deeping); 2b triples: Katie Bailey, Rita Downs, Sharon Bailey (Blackstones); r/u Fiona Richardson, Jessica Phillips, Norma Squires (City of Peterborough); 3b triples: Stella Dale, Kathy Browning, Viv Hempsell; r/u Elizabeth Wallace, Pam Plowman, Glenys Edwards (Ketton).

MEN’S OUTDOOR

2b singles: Adam Warrington (Blackstones); r/u Neil Wright (Parkway); 4b singles: Mick Duell (West Ward); r/u Sean Fenlon (West Ward); Champion of Champions: Adam Warrington (Blackstones); r/u Dave Corney (Peterborough & District); Veterans singles: Martyn Dolby (Blackstones); r/u Tony Kemp (Conservative); Secretary’s singles: Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough); r/u Mike Ramsden (Vanguard); U25 singles: Stephen Harris (Blackstones); r/u Josh Clark (Parkway); U25 open pairs: Jack Corney & Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor); r/u Helen Holroyd & Stephen Harris (Stamford & Blackstones); Pairs: Graham Agger & Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor); r/u Howard Shipp & Neil Wright (Parkway); Senior pairs: Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley); r/u Jeff Clipston & Wilf Redhead (Peterborough & District); Mixed pairs: Chris Morton & Simon Law (Parkway); r/u Sarah Newson & Neil Wright (Parkway); Senior mixed pairs: Anne & Peter White (Langtoft Pearl); r/u Shirley Suffling & Paul Buckley (Ketton & Blackstones); 2b triples: Adam Warrington, Martyn Dolby, Jonathan Earl (Blackstones); r/u Steve Lander, Steve Roden, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor); 3b triples: Stuart Reynolds, James Harford, Mike Robertson (Parkway); r/u Howard Shipp, Brian Martin, Joe Randall (Parkway); Mixed triples: Sarah, Val & Jeff Newson (Parkway); r/u Joan Robinson, Ian Flack, Les Sharp (Yaxley).

TEAM EVENTS

Adams Cup: Parkway; r/u Whittlesey Manor; Danny Duffy Trophy: Parkway; r/u Blackstones.