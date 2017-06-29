Four more qualifiers from Hunts for the Bowls England national championships were decided at Buckden last week where the semi-finals of both the men’s and women’s four-bowl singles championships were decided.

Warboys’ Ed Elmore and Parkway’s Tristan Morton are heading to Leamington after victories over Steve Farrant (Warboys) and Stuart Popple (Parkway) respectively, and there was double disappointment for the Popple family with former international Catherine edged out 21-20 by young Parkway colleague Chloe Brett.

The other qualifier from the women’s section is Sophie Purrell (Holywell cum Needingworth), who defeated Sabrina Parnell (Brampton) 21-16 in the other semi-final.

n After two successive defeats, Hunts men opened their Middleton Cup inter-county championship account with a 138-106 victory away to Suffolk at the Borough of Eye club.

As a result, the 18 points achieved by Hunts has enabled them to draw level on points with Suffolk and Northants and within five points of second-placed Norfolk, but Hertfordshire, who have won all their four matches, are already guaranteed a place in the quarter-finals.

Hunts’ end their campaign at home to Northants on Saturday week.

n West Ward are left to carry the local banner in the Bowls England national Top Club competition following their 3-2 victory at Whittlesey Manor on Sunday morning. They are now away to Desborough or Kettering Lodge.

Meanwhile, Parkway hope to reach the fifth round of the national Club Two Fours event this week when they visit Higham Ferrers.