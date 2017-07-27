County championship trebles for Warrington and Browning

Adam Warrington (Blackstones) and Kathy Browning (Yaxley) claimed title hat-tricks at the Northants Bowling Federation men’s and women’s finals at Parkway on Sunday.

Warrington, who spearheaded a seven-title spree for Blackstones, won the two-bowl singles – a title he has won twice before at national level – the Champion of Champions and the two-bowl triples with Martyn Dolby and Jonathan Earl - they now head to Skegness next month hoping to regain the trophy they collected in 2013.

Mick Duell won the four-bowl singles.

Browning won the senior pairs and three-bowl triples, both with Viv Hempsell – Stella Dale joined them in the triples – and was awarded the secretaries singles owing to the indisposition of Linda Darani (City of Peterborough), who also had to concede the Champion of Champions to Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town).

The other Blackstones winners were brother and sister Stephen and Louise Harris, who retained their respective under 25 singles titles; Martyn Dolby in the veterans singles, denying Tony Kemp (Conservative) a second consecutive trip to Skegness, and the women’s two-bowl rink of Rita Downs and mother and daughter Sharon and Katie Bailey.

Still on the family theme, the Newsons, Sarah, Val and Jeff, from Parkway, retained the mixed triples, although Jeff missed the county finals last year through injury, and father and son, Peter and Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor), were both on the winners’ rostrum, Peter with Graham Agger in the pairs, and Zack with Jack Corney in the under 25 open pairs, where they pipped last year’s national champion Stephen Harris – he was with a new partner this time in Helen Holroyd (Stamford).

Husband and wife Anne and Peter White (Langtoft Pearl) marked their Golden Anniversary year by winning the senior mixed pairs, while another husband and wife, Malcolm and Norma Squires (City of Peterborough), qualified for the national finals again, Malcolm retaining the secretaries singles, and Norma winning the four-bowl singles.

Neil Wright missed out in three finals.

Parkway’s Chris Morton and Simon Law retained the mixed pairs, defeating club rivals Sarah Newson and Neil Wright with a double on the last end, and from the same club Stuart Reynolds, James Harford and Mike Robertson were comfortable winners of the three-bowl triples having won the two-bowl version last year.

Mick Duell (West Ward), who won the national veterans singles title last year, returns to the scene of his triumph but this time in the four-bowl singles following his defeat of clubmate Sean Fenlon.

Parkway’s Julie Masters completed a singles double – two-bowl and senior – but there was disappointment for Ketton pair Chris Ford and Shirley Suffling, who were both beaten in three finals, a fate also suffered by Neil Wright (Parkway), who at least had some consolation by helping his team win the Dan Duffy Trophy.

The Yaxley club also enjoyed a successful day with five titles.

Norma Squires won the four-bowl singles.

There were pairs wins for Joan Robinson and Marlene Osborne and for Robert Heath and Tony Belson adding to the three titles claimed by Kathy Browning.

The final of the Dan Duffy Trophy – the county club championship – proved a one-sided affair with Parkway sweeping aside the challenge of defending champions Blackstones 71-29.

The Stamford side threw in the towel with 23 of the 84 scheduled ends still remaining.

It was a second heavy defeat inside a week for Blackstones, who were beaten 109-59 by Warboys in the southern section final of the Durham Centenary Trophy, Warboys now advancing to the final at Skegness next month.

Sean Fenton in action.

Parkway are also in the county’s Adams Cup final where they face Whittlesey Manor who are hosting the match next Thursday.

Losing semi-finalists were Yaxley Kites and West Ward.

Northants county finals results

MEN

2b singles: Adam Warrington (Blackstones) bt Neil Wright (Parkway) 21-11.

4b singles: Mick Duell (West Ward) bt Sean Fenlon (West Ward) 21-14.

Champion of Champions: Adam Warrington (Blackstones) bt Dave Corney (Peterborough & District) 21-11.

Veterans singles: Martyn Dolby (Blackstones) bt Tony Kemp (Conservative) 21-8.

Secretaries singles: Malcolm Squires (City of Peterborough) bt Mike Ramsden (Vanguard) 21-8.

U25 singles: Stephen Harris (Blackstones) bt Josh Clark (Parkway) 21-6.

Pairs: Graham Agger & Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Howard Shipp & Neil Wright (Parkway) 26-12.

Senior pairs: Robert Heath & Tony Belson (Yaxley) bt Jeff Clipston & Wilf Redhead (Peterborough & District) 16-14.

2b triples: Adam Warrington, Martyn Dolby, Jonathan Earl (Blackstones) bt Steve Lander, Steve Roden, Peter Brown (Whittlesey Manor) 13-12.

3b triples: Stuart Reynolds, James Harford, Mike Robertson (Parkway) bt Howard Shipp, Brian Martin, Joe Randall (Parkway) 24-7.

WOMEN

2b singles: Julie Masters (Parkway) bt Chris Ford (Ketton) 21-14.

4b singles: Norma Squires (City of Peterborough) bt Chris Ford (Ketton) 21-9.

Champion of Champions: Penny Hart (Whittlesey Town) w/o Linda Darani (City of Peterborough).

Senior singles: Julie Masters (Parkway) bt Shirley Suffling (Ketton) 21-14.

Secretaries singles: Kathy Browning (Yaxley) w/o Linda Darani (City of Peterborough).

U25 singles: Louise Harris (Blackstones) bt Katie Bailey (Blackstones) 21-13.

Pairs: Joan Robinson & Marlene Osborne (Yaxley) bt Shirley Suffling & Chris Ford (Ketton) 21-11.

Senior pairs: Kathy Browning & Viv Hempsell (Yaxley) bt Teri Handley (sub for Pat Collicott) & Pearl O’Brien (Deeping) 18-14.

2b triples: Rita Downs, Katie & Sharon Bailey (Blackstones) bt Fiona Richardson, Jessica Phillips, Norma Squires (City of Peterborough) 20-17.

3b triples: Kathy Browning, Stella Dale, Viv Hempsell (Yaxley) bt Glenys Edwards, Pam Plowman, Elizabeth Wallace (Ketton) 17-13.

MIXED

Mixed pairs: Chris Morton & Simon Law (Parkway) bt Sarah Newson & Neil Wright (Parkway) 18-17.

Senior mixed pairs: Ann & Peter White (Langtoft Pearl) bt Shirley Suffling (Ketton) & Paul Buckley (Blackstones) 20-11.

Mixed rinks: Sarah, Val & Jeff Newson (Parkway) bt Joan Robinson, Ian Flack, Les Sharp (Yaxley) 24-12.

U25 open pairs: Jack Corney & Zack Brown (Whittlesey Manor) bt Helen Holroyd (Stamford) & Stephen Harris (Blackstones) 17-16.

DAN DUFFY TROPHY FINAL

Parkway 71, Blackstones 29 (Parkway rinks first):

Fred Addy, Tony Scarr, Jeff Newson 16, Rita Downs, Paul Bailey, Jonathan Earl 5 (played 14 ends)

Stuart & Pat Reynolds, Mike Robertson 11, Stephen Harris, Paul Martlew, Martyn Dolby 13 (played 15 ends)

Paul Dalliday, James Harford, Tristan Morton 25, Sam Downs, Paul Buckley, Adam Warrington 5 (played 18 ends)

Brian Martin, Neil Wright, Joe Randall 19, Wayne Morris, Martin Pye, Thomas Fielding 6 (played 14 ends)