Commonwealth Games spot for Parkway’s Mike

Local bowler Mike Robertson has been selected to represent England in next year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

The Parkway bowler, who was born without a left arm, may well skip the para-triples event on the Gold Coast.

Having won the Disability Bowls England national singles at Leamington last summer, Robertson put himself right in the frame for Games selection, and his claim was further strengthened when he teamed up with the Morton brothers, Ean and Tristan, to win the national open triples title at the same venue in August.

He finally received the good news earlier this week when Bowls England announced their squad to contest the Commonwealth Games from April 4-15 next year.

“I’m over the moon,” was Robertson’s immediate response to his selection.

“I’ll be teaming up with the experienced Paul Brown, who got a bronze medal at the last Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, and talented teenager Kieran Rollings.

“Last season was probably my best ever and so to get selected for the Commonwealth Games just adds icing to the cake.”

Robertson has only been involved with Disability Bowls England for just over a year, and so has made dramatic strides in a short time to impress the selectors.

“I was not really aware of their existence until I was approached by a former England player at last year’s national championships after we had lost in the fours,” Robertson explained.

“She pointed out the possibilities of playing for England in major championships home and abroad, and so here I am.”

The squad will be flying out to Brisbane at the end of March for a training camp in advance of the Games starting, but before then there will be a squad get-together next month.