‘Come and try it’ sessions in Central Park

The Park Crescent Bowlers who play in Peterborough Central Park are once again holding free ‘Come and Try it’ sessions in the park on Mondays in May (8, 15 and 22 ) and June 5 from 6-8pm.

The city-based bowls club offer fun, friendship and the chance to improve your fitness. The club is ideal if you have played before and fancy the chance to bowl again or are a newcomer just wanting to relax and be coached by experienced players.

Bob Hillier from the club said: “We’re a very friendly bunch and we have successfully run these sessions for several years, recruiting new players into our club. Just come along and we’ll make you very welcome. It really is a great game of skill for all the family.”

You just need to turn up at the Club House, bring along a pair of trainers or flat shoes to wear, and they’ll supply the rest – including tea and coffee.

The club also meet every Monday (except for bad weather and bank holidays) for friendly ‘roll ups’ where they practice and coach players between 6-8pm.

For those wishing to be more competitive, the club have two Peterborough League teams.

Anyone who would like further information can contact Bob Hillier on 07752875809.