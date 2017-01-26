Clubs need lots more helpers to work behind the scenes

An appeal for more bowlers to get involved in the county administration was made at Friday’s annual meeting of Huntingdonshire Bowls at Sawtry.

The fact that only 13 of the county’s 26 affiliated clubs sent delegates to the meeting underlines the problems that exist in counties such as Hunts in recruiting new administrators.

Trevor Collins, in his first annual report as chairman, said that as a result of the lack of interest existing members of the committee were having to undertake two or three different roles.

“If one or two core members should resign, then the county would struggle to survive,” he warned.

The new county president is Jim Daniels, from the Holywell cum Needingworth club who will be hosting the county finals this coming season.

Brampton’s Mervyn Linnell was elected the new junior vice-president, but with no candidate as yet from the women’s membership, a vacancy remains for senior vice-president, who will step up to become president in 2018.

This season’s Middleton Cup home games against Herts and Northants will move from Parkway to Brampton, with the women’s Johns Trophy matches against Essex and Cambs remaining at Parkway, men’s competition secretary Bob Morton explaining that he had tried to be fair in the allocation of matches to clubs that had offered their services.

The all-day two-bowl singles competitions will be staged at Parkway, with the county semi-finals being hosted by Buckden (singles), Eynesbury (pairs), Sawtry (triples), Brampton (fours) and City of Peterborough (Over 55 fours and under 25 pairs).

There will be no under 25 rinks in the Eastern Counties League matches this season owing to the fact that some of the larger counties couldn’t find two rinks from that age group, so five rinks will be open to all ages with the sixth being an officers’ rink.

Election of officers:

President: Jim Daniels (Holywell cum Needingworth); Junior vice-president, Mervyn Linnell (Brampton); Association secretary, Freda Thomas; Assistant secretary, Angie Morton; Treasurer, Keith Thomas; Assistant treasurer, Judith Ford; Competition secretaries, Bob and Angie Morton; Assistant competition secretaries, Geoff Barlow and Freda Thomas; Match secretary for friendlies, Alan Parish; Ladies match secretary, Dina Barlow.

DERBYSHIRE TROPHY

Northants Bowling Federation took maximum points from their away match with North Cambs in the Derbyshire Trophy inter-county championship.

Having drawn their opening match away to Hunts, it was imperative they didn’t slip up at Long Sutton on Sunday, especially as Hunts had already achieved a maximum point return from the same opposition earlier this month.

Hunts lead the southern section on shots difference, as they defeated North Cambs 131-60 compared to Northants’ 118-62, but they play their last two matches – away to Norfolk and home to Lincs – before Northants play again, so they will be setting a target.

However, Norfolk and Lincs, who have yet to start their programmes, are almost certain to have a say in the title stakes which promises to be one of the most open in years.

All four Northants rinks recorded comfortable results in the end, although some of them were under pressure at certain stages of the match.

Roger Martin’s rink of Neil Wright and Nick Wilkie raced into an 11-0 lead after just six ends on the way to a 31-17 victory; team captain James Harford’s trio of Howard Shipp and Adam Warrington won the last eight ends to record a 28-13 success; Simon Law, with Paul Dalliday and Phil Afford, were eight shots adrift at one stage, but scored 14 shots in the space of five ends in a 28-17 win; Joe Randall’s rink of Brian Martin and Bob Warters recovered from dropping five shots on the opening end to storm to a 31-14 victory.

Northants’ next match is at home to Lincs on Sunday, February 19 at Peterborough & District.

RESULT

Northants 118 (16), North Cambs 62 (0) – (Northants rinks only): Nick Wilkie, Neil Wright, Roger Martin won 31-18. Howard Shipp, Adam Warrington, James Harford won 28-13. Paul Dalliday, Phil Afford, Simon Law won 28-17. Brian Martin, Bob Warters, Joe Randall won 31-14.

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough men’s senior team returned to the top of the Cambs League with a 91-49 home defeat of Huntingdon A just 48 hours after they had been beaten by the same team in the quarter-finals of the Knockout Cup.

The victory also avenged their opening day defeat in the league which is their only reverse so far as they battle it out with Cambridge Chesterton A for title honours – they are 20 points clear of the third placed team.

In the cup match, both rinks visiting Huntingdon came home with wins, while the two at home both lost.

However, Peterborough made no mistake in the league match to collect eight points, with Mick Duell’s rink leading the way with a 33-5 victory.

LEAGUE RESULT

Peterborough 91 (8), Huntingdon A 49 (2) – (Pboro rinks only): Joe Martin, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 33-5. Mick Fuller, Pete Harvey, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 24-11. Terry Corney, Terry English, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 19-15. Les Sharp, Don Paul, Norman Gray, Mick Linnell lost 15-18.