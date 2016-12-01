Brett leads local contingent into the England indoor trials

Several local players head to Northampton this weekend to compete in England senior and junior international indoor trials.

Yaxley-based Nicky Brett, who plays his indoor bowls out of the Huntingdon club, will be looking to maintain his presence in the England team that stretches back to 2003.

He is joined in the trial by young club-mate Lewis Baker and city-based Stuart Popple, now a member of the City of Ely club, who will be hoping to catch the eyes of the selectors for the first time.

Whittlesey-based Joe Randall, who has joined the Huntingdon club this season, will be skipping a rink in the Under 25 trial, and will have clubmate Harry Ward at three, while Stamford’s Stephen Harris is also involved in the trial.

DERBYSHIRE TROPHY

Northants Bowling Federation begin their Derbyshire Trophy inter-county indoor championship this weekend with a visit to local rivals Hunts on Sunday morning.

Team captain James Harford is missing two of last season’s squad in youngsters Stephen Harris and Joe Randall, who are involved in an England junior international trial at Northampton.

The team includes Howard Shipp and Brian Martin, who have moved to the Huntingdon club from Peterborough & District this season so will have the benefit of first-hand knowledge about the playing conditions.

Northants (not in rink formation): Howard Shipp, Paul Dalliday, Brian Martin, John Holroyd, Nick Wilkie, Phil Afford, Bob Warters, Neil Wright, James Harford, Simon Law, Tristan Morton, Martyn Dolby.

BOWLS ENGLAND

Local bowls administrator Freda Thomas’ hopes of becoming president of Bowls England have been dashed for a second time.

The Huntingdonshire Bowls president and secretary was beaten in a ballot for the position of junior vice president by Hampshire’s Hazel Marke, who was also in the running for the post when Lancashire’s Viv Tomlinson topped the poll two years ago.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

The Peterborough League annual meeting is being held next Thursday at the Peterborough & District indoor club (7.30pm), when Yaxley’s Bruce Saint is set to be installed as president to succeed Jean Redhead (Whittlesey Town).

The League will also seek to appoint a new chairman and vice-chairman following the resignations of Peter Cooke (East Community) and Terry Corney (Whittlesey Town) respectively, the former having been awarded a life membership at the recent presentation dinner in recognition of his 20 years’ service on the management committee.

CAMBS LEAGUE

The Peterborough & District senior men’s team maintained their push for title honours in the Cambs League with an 81-57 home victory over Huntingdon B that earned them another eight points.

It complete a successful 48 hours for the city side as earlier in the week they reached the second round of the KO Cup with an 69-48 victory over Cambridge Chesterton B which sets up a clash with Huntingdon A early in the New Year.

LEAGUE RESULT

Peterborough 81 (8), Huntingdon B 57 (2) – (Peterborough rinks only): Don Paul, Richard Harrison, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe won 22-9. Joe Martin, Steve Johnson, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 23-10. Terry Corney, Terry English, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating won 27-15. Les Sharp, Graham Jackson, Mick Linnell, Dick Noble lost 9-23.

CAMBS COUNTY

There were mixed fortunes for the Cambridgeshire county teams in the national competitions, with the men losing 108-96 to Norfolk in the Liberty Trophy on Saturday, while the women advanced to the next stage of the Atherley Trophy with a 105-86 defeat of Northants.

In the county competitions, Peterborough’s Jeff Pitt qualified for the next round of the two-bowl singles with a 21-12 win over Stamford’s Mark Hebden, but clubmate Pete Harvey lost 21-2 to Spalding’s Matt Whyers.

In the pairs, Terry Corney was beaten 19-12 by Stamford’s Jay Travis-Jenner.