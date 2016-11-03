Brett bidding for more success North of the Border

Local bowler Nicky Brett, the world number one on the World Bowls Tour, kicks off a new tournament schedule this weekend when he bids to win the Co-op Funeralcare Scottish International Open in Perth for the third time in four years.

It was this event that brought him his first-ever singles title on the World Bowls Tour three years ago and it proved the catalyst for unprecedented success for the Yaxley-based player culminating in him winning the world indoor singles title at Potters Resort last January.

Brett, who won back-to-back Scottish titles and reached three finals in a row, begins his bid on Sunday against experienced Irish international Mark McPeak, one of the leading players on the European ranking list.

Brett was beaten in the second round last year by Scotland’s Stewart Anderson as he attempted to complete a hat-trick of Scottish titles, and with the likes of Alex Marshall, Paul Foster, who he displaced as world number one, and Andy Thomson in his half of the draw, his road to the final this year is fraught with danger.

n The Peterborough senior men’s team made it back-to-back wins in the Cambs League with a 64-50 victory away to Whittlesey and a points haul of eight.

The city team won on three of the four rinks, but as the scoreline indicates the local derby was ultra- competitive, with two of the rinks settled by a single shot.

RESULT

Peterborough 64 (8), Whittlesey 50 (2) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Joe Martin, Richard Harrison, Phil Afford, Mick Duell won 17-9.

Mick Fuller, Norman Gray, Frank Paul, Ean Eagle won 17-11.

Don Paul, Richard Day, Ivor Jackson, Dick Noble won 15-14.

Dave Smith, Pete Harvey, Ray Keating, Wilf Redhead lost 15-16.

n The Peterborough men’s team face a tough opening match in the Denny Cup, the inter-club indoor championship, against Huntingdon this Saturday.