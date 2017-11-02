Brett begins bid to regain the top spot

Local bowler Nicky Brett begins his World Bowls Tour campaign this weekend aiming to regain top spot in the world rankings from his long-time pairs partner Greg Harlow.

Brett is just six points behind his England team-mate having been overhauled last season following Harlow retaining the Scottish International Open and reaching the final of the World indoor singles.

Brett returns to Perth this weekend hoping to regain the Co-operative Funeralcare Scottish International Open title he won in 2013 and 2014, beating current World indoor singles champion Paul Foster in both finals.

He’s in first round action on Sunday against Guernsey’s Alison Merrien, a former Women’s World Matchplay champion and the only woman to qualify for the tournament that will be shown live on BBC 2 Scotland from Monday afternoon through to the following Saturday’s final.

n After beginning their defence of the Cambs Senior League title with back-to-back wins, the Peterborough & District team have now lost two in a row.

Their latest setback was a 62-77 defeat away to City of Ely A, where only the rink of Mick Linnell managed to return a winning scorecard for the city team.

RESULT

Peterborough & District 62 (2), City of Ely A 77 (8) – (Peterborough rinks only):

Les Sharp, John Barker, Dick Noble, Mick Linnell won 21-12.

Norman Gray, Jeff Clipston, Ean Eagle, Ray Keating lost 16-22.

Terry Corney, Richard Day, Graham Jackson, Jeff Pitt lost 13-21.

Joe Martin, Terry English, Mick Greaves, Rod Maplethorpe lost 12-22.

n The Peterborough & District mixed team suffered a 51-109 defeat at the hands of Boston in the opening round of the Egham Trophy inter-club mixed championship.