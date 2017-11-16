Brett beaten by eventual winner

Local bowler Nicky Brett’s hopes of regaining the Co-operative Funeralcare Scottish International Open title were dashed in the quarter-finals by the eventual winner, Scotland’s David Gourlay.

Gourlay took the opening set 8-6, but Brett stormed back in the second with a count of four and a treble carded in an 11-5 victory to force a tie-break.

The Scot drew to a displaced jack to take the first end, and then enjoyed a piece of good fortune in the second which left him holding shot and a match lie, which Brett couldn’t disturb.

Brett, who has now slipped down from second to fourth in the World Bowls Tour provisional ranking list, had reached the last eight with victories over Guernsey’s Alison Merrien (11-0, 8-4) and fellow Englishman Danny Denison (8-7, 8-3).

#

NORTHANTS WOMEN

Jessica Phillips (City of Peterborough) has been installed as the new president of the Northants Women’s Bowling Federation.

She received the chain of office from outgoing president Rita Mace at the annual meeting held at Peterborough & District.

Another appointment was that of Val Du’Kett as competition secretary, succeeding Janet Duffy, who has held the post for 25 years. Shirley Suffling replaces Du’Kett as one of the two committee members.

Secretary Liz Barr advised the meeting that she would be resigning at the end of next season.

A proposal that only the captains of the Donald Steward Trophy and Silver Jubilee Vase teams should be solely responsible for team selection was defeated, so a seven-strong selection committee will continue to choose the squads.

Officers elected: President, Jessica Phillips; secretary, Liz Barr; treasurer, Chris Ford; competition secretary, Val Du’Kett; match secretary, Norma Squires; captains, Joan Robinson (Donald Steward) and Ann Cooper (Silver Jubilee Vase), committee, Doris Flowers and Shirley Suffling.

Next year’s county fixtures: May 30, home to Hunts; June 19, away to North Essex; June 25, away to Norfolk; July 4, away to North Cambs (Donald Steward team only); July 11, home to Suffolk.

PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

The Peterborough Bowls League held their annual dinner and presentation evening at the Parkway club with president Bruce Saint (Yaxley) on hand to present the trophies.

Peterborough League roll of honour

MIDWEEK LEAGUE

Premier Division, Parkway A; r/u West Ward Tigers; Division One, Whittlesey Manor B; r/u Deeping A; Division Two, Conservative B; r/u Market Deeping Knights; Division Three, Blackstones; r/u Longthorpe Saxons; Division Four, Crowland Magpies; r/u Market Deeping Kings.

CLUB 60 LEAGUE

Premier Division, West Ward Tigers; r/u Ketton Welland; Division One, CoP Belvedere; r/u Longthorpe Manor; Division Two, Crowland A; r/u Longthorpe Woods; Division Three, Ryhall Robins; r/u Market Deeping Wade; Division Four, Thomas Cook; r/u Werrington Mill.

WEEKEND LEAGUE

Premier Division, Blackstones; r/u West Ward Tigers; Division One, West Ward Panthers; r/u Peterborough & District; Division Two, Yaxley Seals; r/u Whittlesey Manor.

CUP COMPETITIONS

Albert Rowlett Cup, Peterborough & District; r/u East Community; Munday Shield, Whittlesey Manor A; r/u Yaxley Kites; Mick Lewin Trophy, West Ward Tigers; r/u Conservative.

DERBYSHIRE TROPHY

The Northants Bowling Federation B team are in Derbyshire Trophy action against Norfolk at Peterborough & District on Sunday morning.

Having pushed their A team all the way in their opening match, losing by just two shots overall, they will be looking to get the verdict this time.

Team captain Malcolm Squires has made two changes in personnel, bringing in Jon Earl and Steve Roden to replace Mick Greaves and Brian Bassam.

Northants B: Cliff Watson, Dick Noble, Peter Brown; Steve Roden, Jon Earl, Graham Agger; Mike Ramsden, Michael Humphreys, John Holroyd; Les Sharp, Mick Linnell, Rod Maplethorpe.