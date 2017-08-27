BOWLS ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS: National crown for Parkway trio

Local bowlers Mike Robertson and brothers Tristan and Ean Morton are the new Bowls England national triples champions.

The Parkway trio defeated Devon’s all-England team of Louis Ridout, Sam Tolchard and Jamie Chestney 15-14 in the final at Leamington yesterday (August 26).

The Hunts representatives were 13-5 ahead after 12 ends, but were then forced to resist a strong challenge over the closing stages, which included a count of four on the last end, but it was not enough to deny the local trio national glory.

The other Hunts triple – Papworth’s Kane Phillips, Kevin Ward and Eric Baker – also reached the semi-finals, where they were beaten 10-23 by Devon.

The Parkway club narrowly missed out on a second national title over the weekend when Simon Law and Chris Morton were beaten 14-15 in the mixed pairs final at the English Bowling Federation championships at Skegness.