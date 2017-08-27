Search

BOWLS ENGLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS: National crown for Parkway trio

Tristan Morton in action.
Local bowlers Mike Robertson and brothers Tristan and Ean Morton are the new Bowls England national triples champions.

The Parkway trio defeated Devon’s all-England team of Louis Ridout, Sam Tolchard and Jamie Chestney 15-14 in the final at Leamington yesterday (August 26).

The Hunts representatives were 13-5 ahead after 12 ends, but were then forced to resist a strong challenge over the closing stages, which included a count of four on the last end, but it was not enough to deny the local trio national glory.

The other Hunts triple – Papworth’s Kane Phillips, Kevin Ward and Eric Baker – also reached the semi-finals, where they were beaten 10-23 by Devon.

The Parkway club narrowly missed out on a second national title over the weekend when Simon Law and Chris Morton were beaten 14-15 in the mixed pairs final at the English Bowling Federation championships at Skegness.