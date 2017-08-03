Young Harriers remain on course for a play-off spot

Have your say

Nene Valley Harriers gained their third Eastern Young Athletes League victory of the season at Ware on Sunday.

And with one meeting to go they are well placed to end the season among the top six clubs and win a place in the September play-off final.

The Under 17 boys squad were outstanding on the day and won their age group with ease.

Their sprinters led the way with A and B string doubles in both the 100 and 200m.

Ronan Rawlings won the100m in an impressive 11.5 seconds, and also crossed the line first in the B 200m.

William Hughes dominated the A 200m with a winning time of 23.8, while James Marsh was first in the B 100m.

Aaron Hunt won the 1,500m and Nandeli Palembi won the B 800m.

Kai Harrison threw the discus 39.71m for a comfortable victory and also enjoyed success in the hammer.

Lee Addison and Joe Prince won the A and B high jump while track stars Rawlings and Palembi displayed their all-round talents when winning the A and B triple jump respectively.

George Harrison emulated his older brother Kai when finishing first in the Under 15 discus and hammer while Charlie Brook won the javelin.

Freddie Fraser in the 80m hurdles and high jumper Matthew Colman were also Under 15 winners.

The successful day of throwing continued with the Under 13 boys. Charlie Molyneaux led the way in the shot and B javelin, Freddie Fitzpatrick won the B shot and Kai Chilvers the B 800m.

Flo Brill and Olivia Mead helped the Under 15 girls into second place with a 300m and 800m double. Brill won the 800m with a 3:22.2 clocking, just one second quicker than Mead.

Pole-vaulter Millie Weller also won.

The Under 17 girls also came second with Jasmine Allen the star of the day with a 100m and long jump double. Amber Park ran 2:24.9 when winning the 800m.

At Under 13 level there were A and B firsts in the long jump for Katie Marsh and Ruby Kilroy.