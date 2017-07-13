WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Spalding athlete makes Team GB

Nene Valley Harrier Charlotte Taylor has been selected to run the 10,000m for Great Britain in the World Athletics Championships in London next month.

Taylor, who hails from Spalding, is currently based in the United States where she has been enjoying an outstanding season competing for San Francisco University.

Taylor has recently won the National College Athletic Association 10,000m in Eugene, Oregon and has performed well in many other events in the States.

The World Championships will take place at the London Olympic Stadium from August 4-13.

Taylor is one of three female athletes to win selection for the GB 10,000m team. Beth Potter and Jessica Martin are the others.

Great Britain has selected a 78-strong team headlined by the likes of Mo Farah, who will attempt another 5,000m and 10,000m double and Olympic long jump gold medallist Greg Rutherford.